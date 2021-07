Avatar have announced an extensive 2022 UK and European tour under the banner Going Hunting. The 29-date tour is set to kick off on January 8 in Nottingham and will feature some of the biggest headline shows of the band's career to date in venues such as L’Olympia in Paris, O2 Forum in London and Ancienne Belgique in Brussels, before climaxing at Slagthuset in Malmö, Sweden on March 12.