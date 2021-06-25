Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shelby County, OH

Honda starts production on new Acura Type S engine at Shelby County plant

By Jacob Fisher
Posted by 
Dayton Business Journal
Dayton Business Journal
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's the first new V6 engine in 25 years for Honda, as well as the company's first mass-produced turbocharged V6 engine.

www.bizjournals.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Dayton Business Journal

Dayton Business Journal

Dayton, OH
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
266K+
Views
ABOUT

The Dayton Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/dayton
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Shelby County, OH
Local
Ohio Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#V6 Engine#Plant#Acura#Mass
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Honda
News Break
Cars
Related
CarsAutoblog

2024 Honda Prologue name announced, and an Acura EV follows

Honda is revealing a couple of little nuggets of information about its future EVs today, shedding more light on the partnership between it and GM on electric vehicle technology. The big news is that Honda’s first new EV made in this partnership will be called Prologue, and it will be an SUV produced for the 2024 model year.
CarsTire Business

Factory Fixes: Check Engine light in Acura RL, NSX

Some 2002-04 RL and NSX models may illuminate the Check Engine light and store trouble code P1456 (EVAP control system leak) in PCM memory. One likely cause, says Acura, is a loose fuel cap. Damaged fuel filler pipe threads may be the ultimate villains. To make a definitive diagnosis, remove...
Anna, OHSidney Daily News

Anna Engine Plant adds new chapter to history

ANNA – The Anna Engine Plant, Honda’s largest engine plant in the world, began production of an all-new turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine that is powering the return of Acura Type S models. The latest in an incredible line of high performance powertrains built exclusively in Ohio, the new engine debuted in the 2021 Acura TLX Type S, which went on sale this week at Acura dealerships nationwide.
Businessnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Honda's Russells Point transmission plant celebrates 25 years

Jul. 10—RUSSELLS PONT — Honda opened its Ohio transmission plant 25 years ago Saturday when the company moved transmission production from its Anna engine plant to a parts supplier in Russells Point. "They trusted us to start taking on the transmissions out there," said Laurie Davia, an assistant manager who...
Carsautomotiveworld.com

Toyota starts production of the all-new Yaris Cross compact SUV

Toyota Motor Manufacturing France (TMMF) has started production of Yaris Cross, an all-new compact urban-style SUV to be launched in Europe in August. Significant additional investment of €400 million has been made to enable production of two models on the same line at the plant—the 4th generation Toyota Yaris and the all-new Yaris Cross—scaling up TMMF’s annual production capacity to 300,000 vehicles.
MotorsportsESPN

Honda to continue assembling F1 engines for Red Bull in 2022

Honda will continue to assemble engines in Japan for Red Bull next year after the manufacturer's departure from Formula One, team boss Christian Horner said at the Austrian Grand Prix. Red Bull are preparing to build their own power unit, recruiting staff from Mercedes and creating a powertrain company based...
Carscycleworld.com

Honda’s New 2WD and Regen Braking Designs for Bikes

One of the key technologies used by virtually every electric and hybrid car on the market is regenerative braking—or reversing the flow of power to recharge the batteries when you’re slowing down—as a way to boost range. But the same idea has yet to be fully exploited on motorcycles for one simple reason: We do almost all of our braking with the front wheel, and send drive exclusively to the rear.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

2000 Acura Integra Type R: Forza Daydreams Turned Reality

Cars like the Acura Integra Type R carry as much baggage packed with negativity as they do praise from onlookers both in and outside of the Honda enthusiast circle. What was once celebrated on paper yet avoided by potential buyers that would spot these low volume specimens at their local dealership and ultimately opt for the lower-priced, red hot GS-R model of the same era, eventually became an absolute legend.
Carsautomotiveworld.com

Start of production of the new ŠKODA FABIA at main plant in Mladá Boleslav

Today, the first fourth-generation FABIA rolled off the line at ŠKODA AUTO’s main plant in Mladá Boleslav. The production facilities were extensively modified so that this latest edition of the popular small car can be built there; the investments made amount to 110 million euros. For the first time, the FABIA is based on Volkswagen Group’s MQB-A0 platform, enabling it to be not only the most spacious car within its segment but also to offer improved comfort features and a wealth of new safety and assistance systems. The latest FABIA therefore has everything it takes to build on its predecessors’ success. Since its debut in 1999, ŠKODA has delivered more than 4.5 million units of its small car to customers, making it the brand’s second bestseller after the OCTAVIA.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Honda dismisses theories about F1 engine performance gains

The Japanese manufacturer has helped Red Bull take wins in the last four grands prix, but it has been particularly strong since the French GP when Honda introduced its second power unit of the season. The step forward has prompted intrigue about whether or not Honda found extra horsepower through...
Politicsbigfoot99.com

Carbon County FD awards bid for Type 6 wildland fire engine

The Carbon County Fire Department is adding a Type 6 Wildland fire engine to its fleet. Although the bid was recently awarded, the new engine likely won’t arrive until next year. Carbon County firefighters will travel to Texas, where it’s being manufactured, to ensure it meets all specifications. Cali O’Hare has more.
Economyautomotiveworld.com

Honda: Production, sales and export results in May, 2021

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of May 2021. – Production in Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in two months. – Production in regions outside of Japan experienced a year-on-year increase for...
Dublin, VAautomotiveworld.com

Volvo Trucks to re-start production at NRV plant under terms of final offer to UAW

After reaching an impasse today in discussions with United Auto Workers (UAW) negotiators regarding a new contract for the company’s New River Valley (NRV) plant, Volvo Trucks North America will on July 12, 2021 implement the terms and conditions of the tentative agreement endorsed by UAW leaders on July 1, 2021. Any employees who return to work on July 12 or thereafter will immediately receive the wage increases and benefits outlined in the July 1 agreement, except for the ratification bonuses that would be paid on contract ratification.
Carstribuneledgernews.com

Honda's regional engine plant launches new high-performance product

Jun. 28—Honda is striving to hit its stride in the post-pandemic economy, launching a high-performance engine at its Anna plant while getting attention for just how much the company produces in America. The Anna engine plant in Shelby County — located about an hour's drive north of Dayton and northwest...
BusinessMarietta Daily Journal

Honda's Russells Point transmission plant celebrates 25 years

Jul. 10—RUSSELLS PONT — Honda opened its Ohio transmission plant 25 years ago Saturday when the company moved transmission production from its Anna engine plant to a parts supplier in Russells Point. "They trusted us to start taking on the transmissions out there," said Laurie Davia, an assistant manager who...

Comments / 0

Community Policy