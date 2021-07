WILMINGTON, Del. (PRWEB) July 01, 2021. DuPont Mobility & Materials is proud to announce that it has won the prestigious GM Overdrive Award for its BETASEAL™ 900 EI electrically-isolating sealant in the “Accelerate Innovation” category. DuPont was one of only five companies in that category to be selected for this coveted award in 2020. The award was announced during a virtual ceremony honoring the recipients of GM’s 29th annual Supplier of the Year awards on June 22, 2021.