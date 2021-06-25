New electron accelerator combines laser and plasma wakefield techniques
Laser wakefield acceleration and plasma wakefield acceleration have the potential to boost the energy of particle accelerators, but implementing the techniques is challenging. Now, an international team has accelerated electrons using a “laser plasma wakefield accelerator” that combines the merits of both techniques. Such accelerators could increase the number of high-energy particle physics facilities around the world, or be used to create free electron lasers that are used by a wide range of scientific disciplines.physicsworld.com