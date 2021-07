Phase 2 data showed just over half of patients given dual therapy had a major pathological response, compared to just 6.7% of those receiving durvalumab monotherapy. The combination of neoadjuvant durvalumab (Imfinzi) and stereotactic body radiotherapy appears to be a well-tolerated regimen that can improve pathological response over durvalumab alone in patients with early-stage non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), according to the results of a phase 2 study published in Lancet Oncology (NCT02904954).1.