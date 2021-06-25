These Are the Items That Will Define Summer 2021
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Temperatures may be through the roof, but we’re only a couple days into summer—meaning there’s still time to figure out what to wear in summer and to get your reemergence wardrobe in order. Whether you’ve already begun dressing to the nines or are slowly working up the nerve to slip back into a pair of hard pants, this season’s seen-everywhere pieces have a little something for everyone.www.vogue.com