PREKRAP: Atlanta United vs. NYRB - If you take a bus, you should know when to get off

By Parker Cleveland
dirtysouthsoccer.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtlanta United has very painfully been every inch an average to below average MLS team in 2021 so far. Again, much of this stems from the personnel decisions that were made prior to the 2020 season that saw the team’s talented players sent elsewhere for what can only be described as “reasons” virtually erasing the culture and leadership of the team. In place of them have been some new players that haven’t stepped up. Between Marcelino Moreno’s touch, Ezequiel Barco’s decision making, Jurgen Damm’s overhit crosses, Cubo Torres’ mausoleum of filled with attacking sequences, Erik Lopez’s youth and inexperience, and Jake Mulraney’s occasional adequacy, the attack has sputtered.

