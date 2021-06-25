AUDIO: Dead Ol’ Fred – “Songs About Spooky Shit”‘
Singer-songwriter Deal Ol’ Fred, known for fronting country-core band Rat Bath, released their debut solo EP today. It’s four songs and indeed takes on a bewitched theme; Kenyon sings of loving a ghostly presence, personifying a demon that burns at sunrise, getting sewn shut after being thrown around like a doll, and how fucked up it is to settle for someone that isn’t good for you. Dead Ol’ Fred seeks reclamation through daunting tales, written in the lens of clever yet poignant metaphors in acknowledgement of buried wounds, and nothing is more spooky than that.breakingandentering.net