Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

AUDIO: Dead Ol’ Fred – “Songs About Spooky Shit”‘

By bslowbro
breakingandentering.net
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSinger-songwriter Deal Ol’ Fred, known for fronting country-core band Rat Bath, released their debut solo EP today. It’s four songs and indeed takes on a bewitched theme; Kenyon sings of loving a ghostly presence, personifying a demon that burns at sunrise, getting sewn shut after being thrown around like a doll, and how fucked up it is to settle for someone that isn’t good for you. Dead Ol’ Fred seeks reclamation through daunting tales, written in the lens of clever yet poignant metaphors in acknowledgement of buried wounds, and nothing is more spooky than that.

breakingandentering.net
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rat Bath
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musiccanadianbeats.ca

Arsenal Mills releases new single, “Songs About Love”

Canadian blues-rock band Arsenal Mills is back with another retro-fueled rock n’ roll tease ahead of their upcoming debut EP. An absolute breath of fresh air in terms of modern rock, “Songs About Love”. Unlike the PEI-based outfit’s previous single, “Cry No More” — which is a perfect tune for...
Musicadafruit.com

X-Ray Audio, A Documentary About Soviet Bone Music #MusicMonday

The iconic images of gramophone grooves cut onto x-rays of skulls, ribcages and bones have captured the collective imagination way beyond the music scene. Now for the first time, the complete story of the Soviet x-ray record has emerged, as told by the people who made it happen.
Musicbreakingandentering.net

Music vs. Songs: Chris Ianuzzi Unleashed

“In the universe, there are things that are known, and things that are unknown, and in between them, there are doors.” William Blake, Life of William Blake with Selections from his Poems and Other Writings, MacMillan and Co., 1880. There is music, and there are songs. Between them, the glowing...
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Golyat – “In My Blood”

Atmospheric black metal project Golyat, a solo endeavor of Bob Schaab’s, has a new single out today. Featuring drums from The Black Dahlia Murder’s Alan Cassidy, this track boils with madness and bloodthirsty urges. It’s about failing God because you’re fueled by greed and sin. If you’re looking for something ferocious yet textural, give Golyat’s new track a listen.
Musicjustjaredjr.com

Anna Duboc Debuts New Song 'Flowers & Graves,' Shares 10 Fun Facts

Anna Duboc has just released her new song “Flowers and Graves“!. The 14-year-old singer/songwriter’s brand new track shows depths of the pain and sadness she experienced during lockdown over the past year. Anna draws influence from other artists like Billie Eilish, Conan Grey, Joji, Girl in Red, and Olivia Rodriquez.
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: GhettoPoetry – “Ric Flair”

Rapper GhettoPoetry has his first wide release single out, and he’s styling and profiling with “Ric Flair.” No amount of excess is spared on this track, with bars about clothes, cars, and women over a piano-laden beat. The flow is just as strong as his hustle, though, with a determination to go just a touch beyond contemporary trap, with just a few melodic elements strung into the mix as well. This is the first we’ve heard from GhettoPoetry, which means there’s definitely more on the way after a strong debut. Get your first listen to “Ric Flair” here below:
Musicrespect-mag.com

Ant Clemons Shares New Song “Section” Featuring Kehlani

R&B singer/songwriter, Ant Clemons shares his latest single “Section” featuring Kehlani. “Section” is a song of love and lust with Clemons and Kehlani sing about the throes of missing a loved one, and the emotions that get added once the liquor starts flowing. “I had a lot of fun working on this record with Kehlani, she is truly such a light in this world. Never a dull moment! When writing this song we were both thinking about those times where we were stuck on an ex when we were supposed to be living life.” Clemons additionally just announced a North American tour for his GRAMMY-nominated EP, Happy 2 Be Here with dates beginning July 29th in Chicago, IL through October 19th in Los Angeles, CA. Tickets are on sale Friday, July 9 at antclemons.com.
Port Washington, WIbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Will Pfrang – “Oh Boy, You’re A Blessing”

Singer-songwriter Will Pfrang dropped his new record today. In the flavor of “lake house country” Pfrang contrasts the past with the present, reflecting on the surroundings that shaped him into the man he is today as he’s fallen in and out of love. He grew up in Port Washington, left town for college, and then returned some years later; some things about your childhood home shift while others remain constant. Pfrang sings of women he’s been head-over-heels for, lessons his father’s taught him, and how big the world really is. It’s a coming-of-age story from Will Pfrang that accesses nostalgia and everlasting wonder.
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Mike Neumeyer – “Red Hot Blue”

Improvisational marimba artist Mike Neumeyer has another track out in his color series, this time titled for the 4th of July when the track was released. “Red Hot Blue” was created before Independence Day, but the name works for the new piece. While starting slow, the percussion picks up some traction as it moves, creating a peaceful, relaxing environment that plays between loud and soft tones. Neumeyer’s work can feel transformative, and this one definitely takes you to a different place in just the matter of a few minutes. Listen to “Red Hot Blue” below:
Milwaukee, WIbreakingandentering.net

ARTIST SPOTLIGHTS: Orange Costanza, The Fall Sound, Diet Lite

A loud, rambunctious night of indie rock took place at Bremen Cafe on Saturday night. Orange Costanza, The Fall Sound, and Diet Lite all played killer sets. It was a resonant reminder for us to start remembering earplugs for shows again. Orange Costanza is guitarist/vocalist Michael Casey, bassist/vocalist Evan Kotlowksi,...
MusicStereogum

Annie – “Just Like Honey” (The Jesus And Mary Chain Cover)

Last year, the mercurial Norwegian pop musician Annie released her first full-length album in 11 years, Dark Hearts. In that decade between albums, though, Annie released a handful of EPs and she’s returning to the short form for a new EP called Neon Nights, as NME points out, which will be out in September. The EP contains “Neon Lights,” her collab with Jake Shears that came out a few weeks ago, and a cover of Patrick Swayze’s Dirty Dancing track “She’s Like The Wind.” It also features her shimmering new take on Jesus And Mary Chain’s “Just Like Honey,” which you can listen to below.
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Thomas Cole – “Cringe”

Thomas Cole has enthralled the music world once again with his new single “Cringe,” in which he collaborates with his best friend, EJ Garlands. Everything in the song shouts “wow,” and the singer isn’t afraid to build a structure that allows for almost anything. It’s an exhilarating new release dedicated to all people who celebrate pride, as well as standing up to all the naysayers who support inequality.
Stroudsburg, PAThe Township Journal

Learn more about the songs you love at ‘Music in the Valley’

Enjoy the sounds of traditional music ringing out through Quiet Valley Living Historical Farm in Stroudsburg. The 15th annual “Music in the Valley” on Saturday, July 17, will feature musical performances all around the farm. Many of the songs will be reminiscent of the music settlers played in the 19th century.
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

Get Spooky With In Sound Mind This September

I don’t know what it is about horror, but it keeps drawing us fans to it. Like moths to a flame. Which brings us to news today from horror game In Sound Mind. Developed by We Create Stuff and published by Modus, it just got two great things – a release date and a trailer! The official release date for the game is September 28th for PS5, Xbox Series X and PC, with Switch coming later. As for the trailer, it features music by The Living Tombstone and artwork by the animator known as Mashed.
Musicbreakingandentering.net

VIDEO: The LOL – “Laguna”

Dance pop group The LOL, formerly known as Lauryl Sulfate & Her Ladies of Leisure, released a new single and video today. It’s shot on the shore of Lake Michigan; Sulfate is shown running into the water, sitting on the rocks dipping her feet in, floating in relaxation, and moving gracefully in the sand. The song is about a woman struggling to do what suits her and instead suffers at the hands of shitty people. It’s a groovy message of self-ownership from The LOL; hopefully there’s more to come soon.
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

Nicki Minaj Shuts Down Drake's Flirting With BIA On Instagram Live

Drake and Nicki Minaj have a close friendship that dates back to their time as the fresh new faces of Hip Hop in Lil Wayne’s Young Money collective in the early 2010s. Years later, their friendship hasn’t missed a step as they were recently hanging out with each other and possibly recording new music at Nicki’s house.

Comments / 0

Community Policy