Whitfield County, GA

Today's Forum for June 26/27

By Daily Citizen-News
dailycitizen.news
 17 days ago

"No, Biden is not a washed-up game show host. I agree. He is a career politician and a member of the 'swamp.' He only has to answer 'softball' questions from the mainstream media to keep them pacified. Competency, compassion (campaign poster). I cannot see how this is being enacted on a day-to-day basis to really help America as we know it."

