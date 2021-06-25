'Apparently, this was the best time': AD Moos retiring after extensive consideration, conversations

Bill Moos' tenure as Nebraska's athletic director is over. Moos and leadership at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln confirmed his plans to retire, effective Wednesday. "I started to think about it a year and a half ago or so," Moos told the Journal Star in a phone interview Friday afternoon. "Then the pandemic hit and there was no question that this ship needed its captain to navigate through that tough time and that crisis. I want to say this, gosh, I’ve been very blessed with a 40-year career and 28 as AD.