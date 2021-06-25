Alleged graduation party ends with 5 people being shot in the Bronx, suspects at large
By Anthony Payero
(THE BRONX, N.Y.) A gathering in the Bronx that was supposedly a graduation party ended with five people being shot on Friday shortly after midnight, according to ABC 7 NY.
The victims were shot near the intersection of Blackrock and Zerega avenues at around 12:50 a.m. in the Unionport section of the borough.
The suspects — three men — were turned away at the door to the party. As a result, they then opened fire at the gathering, shooting through the sunroof of a dark-colored sedan, per ABC 7.
The victims, described only by age, suffered the following injuries, according to ABC 7:
- 16-year-old shot in the chest
- 17-year-old shot in the right calf
- 20-year-old shot in the right leg
- 19-year-old shot in the hip
- 21-year-old shot three times in the leg
All victims were transported to Jacobi Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police have made no arrests.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.