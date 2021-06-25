Cancel
Bronx, NY

Alleged graduation party ends with 5 people being shot in the Bronx, suspects at large

The Bronx Beacon
The Bronx Beacon
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K9C8u_0af6U8w000
(Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

By Anthony Payero

(THE BRONX, N.Y.) A gathering in the Bronx that was supposedly a graduation party ended with five people being shot on Friday shortly after midnight, according to ABC 7 NY.

The victims were shot near the intersection of Blackrock and Zerega avenues at around 12:50 a.m. in the Unionport section of the borough.

The suspects — three men — were turned away at the door to the party. As a result, they then opened fire at the gathering, shooting through the sunroof of a dark-colored sedan, per ABC 7.

The victims, described only by age, suffered the following injuries, according to ABC 7:

  • 16-year-old shot in the chest
  • 17-year-old shot in the right calf
  • 20-year-old shot in the right leg
  • 19-year-old shot in the hip
  • 21-year-old shot three times in the leg

All victims were transported to Jacobi Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have made no arrests.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

