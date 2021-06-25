Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Minnesota House approves housing bill

By Scott McClallen
crowrivermedia.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) - The Minnesota House approved the housing budget on a vote of 72-59. The $125 million measure aims to fund a plethora of programs to create more affordable and stable housing. Included in the budget is an off-ramp to the eviction moratorium. Renters can only be evicted...

www.crowrivermedia.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Melissa Hortman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Rental Housing#Landlords#The Minnesota House#Dfl Brooklyn Park#Minnesotans#Minnesota Housing#Gop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Housing
Related
Virginia Statethecentersquare.com

Virginia approves $21 million in affordable housing loans

(The Center Square) – More than $21 million in Affordable and Special Needs Housing loans were approved in Virginia this week for low-income and extremely low-income households, Gov. Ralph Northam announced. The money will be used to construct new housing units and rehabilitate existing units. The state will provide loans...
Phoenix, AZKGUN 9

Arizona House approves criminal justice reform measure

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona House has voted to allow some people convicted of certain crimes to earn time off their sentences for participating in work training, substance-abuse treatment or other prison programs. If approved by the Senate and signed by Gov. Doug Ducey, the measure would mark a significant...
San Francisco, CASan Mateo Daily Journal

Housing bills move through Assembly

Three bills that aim to ease the construction of new housing in California and to keep better data are moving through the Assembly after passing the state Senate but opponents say they will ease gentrification and create an unfair burden on cities. Senate Bills 10, 477 and 478, all authored...
Columbus, OHDaily Advocate

House approves Manchester’s farmer tax credit bill

COLUMBUS — State Rep. Susan Manchester (R-Waynesfield) Tuesday announced the Ohio House has approved House Bill 95, her bipartisan legislation that creates a beginner farmer tax credit to assist one generation of farmers to the next. The bill allows income tax credits for established farmers as they sell or rent...
Lancaster, PAwdac.com

Affordable Housing Bill Advances

HARRISBURG – The PA House passed a bill, authored by Philadelphia County Rep. Jared Solomon, allowing local taxing authorities to expand access to affordable housing. Solomon said for every 100 people who need affordable housing in PA, only 42 people will get it. In counties like York and Monroe, only 28 people out of 100 will get the affordable housing they need while in Lancaster, only 19 people. House Bill 581 would give local authorities a menu of options to pass tax abatements or exemptions for the creation or improvements of affordable housing, for home ownership or rentals. Use of the abatements would be determined by local policymakers, and in some cases, offer various exemption schedules to tailor the tax relief to the needs and budgetary constraints they face. Solomon added that developers will be incentivized to build affordable housing across the state.
Congress & Courtsmnsenaterepublicans.com

Senator Draheim Approves Housing Budget Bill to Ends Governor’s Eviction Moratorium and Prioritize Housing Affordability

St. Paul—Today, the Senate passed its $115 million housing budget bill, authored by Senator Rich Draheim (R-Madison Lake). House File 4focuses on ending the governor’s eviction moratorium, improving housing affordability and closing the homeownership gap. The bill passed with a unanimous vote of 66-0 and will go to Governor Walz for final signature.
Congress & CourtsDetroit News

House approves $715 billion highway and water infrastructure bill

Washington — The U.S. House voted 221 to 201 Thursday to pass a federal infrastructure bill with over $210 million in earmarked funding for Michigan highway and transit projects and $4 billion to boost adoption of electric vehicles. The bill faced fierce opposition from Republicans, who criticized the package as...
Trumbull County, OHWarren Tribune Chronicle

House bill gives $8M to area

The U.S. House approved a $715 billion transportation bill that includes $4 million each in funding for projects in Mahoning and Trumbull counties. The House approved the bill by a 221-201 vote Thursday with all Democrats and only two Republicans voting in favor of it even though several Republicans have earmarks for their districts in the spending package.
Congress & Courtskentonbee.com

House approves bill aimed at protecting seniors from fraud

The Elder Abuse Protection Act of 2021 has been passed by the House of Representatives with strong bipartisan support, and will now move on to the U.S. Senate, according to Rep. Brian Higgins. The legislation coordinates criminal enforcement and public engagement efforts to combat abuse, neglect, and financial fraud and scams that target older Americans. The bipartisan bill designates an […]
Protestswosu.org

Ohio House Approves Legislation Aimed At Protest Behavior

The Ohio House has approved legislation increasing penalties associated with behavior at protests. The bill is one of four General Assembly proposals introduced following last year's protests over racial injustice and police brutality. The measure passed Friday expands the definition of obstructing justice in Ohio to include failure to follow...
Politicsnews9.com

House Bill 1775 Takes Effect

Oklahoma House Bill 1775 goes into effect Thursday. The bill restricts the teaching of some aspects of race and gender in schools and colleges. This bill in part bans the teaching that one race or gender is superior over the other and that any topic that could make a student uncomfortable should not be discussed in a classroom.
Montpelier, VTWCAX

Scott vetoes housing registry bill

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott on Friday vetoed a landlord registry bill approved by lawmakers during last week’s veto override session. The bill sought to give loans and grants to renters and to landlords as well as creating a statewide rental registry for apartments and Airbnbs. The bill called for creating six new positions in state government to conduct rental housing safety checks. Advocates say it would have created safer and more consistent housing options for those in need. But in his veto message to lawmakers, Governor Scott said the bill would actually have the opposite effect, reducing the number of housing options during a critical housing shortage.
Mashpee, MAcapenews.net

Mashpee Selectmen Approve $300,000 For Affordable Housing Project

The Mashpee Board of Selectmen during their meeting at Town Hall on Monday, June 28, approved a $300,000 contribution to the construction of a 39-unit affordable housing project slated for 950 Falmouth Road. The co-developers, the Housing Assistance Corporation and Preservation of Affordable Housing, are in the process of applying...
Politicshometownsource.com

LETTER: State lawmakers make disappointing power play

I’ve always been proud that Minnesota has been known for good governance. But some politicians have decided that throwing all that out the window to exert power is a good bargain. Last Friday (July 2), Senate Republicans announced they plan to review outstanding commissioner appointments next week, extending (at great...
Saint Peter, MNcrowrivermedia.com

St. Peter gets legislative authority to hold sales tax referendum

The city of St. Peter finally got permission to ask for permission. In the closing days of the 2021 extended session, the Minnesota Legislature approved an omnibus tax bill. That bill includes a provision allowing the city of St. Peter to hold a referendum, likely this November, asking residents if they’d like to use a sales tax to pay for a large portion of a new fire station in town.
Public HealthDaily Advocate

Opposes House Bill 248

There is something deeply unsettling about the recent article “Informed Consent, Medical Freedom at Stake.” My concern is that “freedom” seems to be trumping “responsibility” as recent legislation seems to be undermining Ohio’s public health framework intended to protect all of us — particularly during an unprecedented pandemic. I would...

Comments / 0

Community Policy