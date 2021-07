A close to 150 year old organization says thank you to first responders during the most challenging of times, they're this weeks KRLD Difference Makers. Fort Worth resident Alex Nason is president of one of the oldest lodges in the United States, Isadore Garcick B'Nai B'Rithe Lodge, whose mission is dedicated to improve the quality of life for people around the globe and making the world a safer and more tolerant place.