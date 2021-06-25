Cancel
1st cruise ship to sail from US as industry seeks comeback

By ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON, Associated Press
WRAL News
MIAMI — The first cruise ship to board passengers at a U.S. port in 15 months is set to sail Saturday from the industry’s South Florida hub in a symbolic stride toward normalcy that will be watched closely by health experts as vaccines curb the coronavirus' spread in the country.

