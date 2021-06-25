Cancel
Health Services

FMH eases visitation restrictions in response to drops in COVID-19 cases

By IrregStaff
theirregular.com
 17 days ago

FARMINGTON — Franklin Memorial Hospital is easing its visitation restriction in response to new low daily cases statewide that reflects the progress Maine has made in getting people vaccinated, reducing the spread of the virus, and getting back to normal. Visitors or escorts are not permitted on the Franklin Memorial...

www.theirregular.com
#Visiting Hours#Covid 19#Community Hospital#Obstetrics#Emergency Department#Fmh#End Of Life
