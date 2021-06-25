Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Larchmont, NY

To the Editor: Larchmont Dump Not Suitable for Voting

By Loop Contributor
larchmontloop.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI have been voting at the Murray Avenue School since the ’70s, when I became of age. This year, for the first time, the School Board did not allow voting at Murray.According to a letter to the Loop, this was because the “Superintendent … cited Covid or facility constraints or ‘not wanting strangers in the buildings’.” These reasons make no sense because Murray was a site for the School Board elections only a few weeks ago. Also, while protecting the children is of course important, the people who would be voting at Murray are the same people the children are in contact with on a daily basis such as their parents and neighbors.

larchmontloop.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Larchmont, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Machines#The Murray Avenue School#The School Board#Loop#An Inspector Of Elections
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Top US general in Afghanistan stepping down

The top U.S. commander leading forces in Afghanistan is reportedly set to step down on Monday, as the Pentagon's withdrawal effort from the region nears completion. Army Gen. Austin “Scott” Miller, who has led the U.S.’s involvement in Afghanistan for nearly three years, will relinquish command during a ceremony in Kabul, The Washington Post and Reuters reported.
UEFANBC News

Italy wins the European soccer championship in 3-2 penalty shootout

LONDON — Two soccer-mad nations faced each other, and one blinked. Italy bested England in the final of the Euro 2020 soccer tournament Sunday in London. The winner was determined by a penalty-kick shootout after extra time that kept the score even at 1. Italy won the shootout 3-2 after England's final shot was blocked.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas Republicans advance elections bills in special session

Texas Republicans advanced two elections bills this weekend in a special session, as they work to pass sweeping legislation that would impose a number of restrictions at the ballot box. Members of the Texas legislature have been sparring over the measures as Republicans work to pass an elections overhaul bill...
NBAPosted by
Reuters

Bucks trounce Suns to cut NBA Finals deficit to 2-1

July 11 (Reuters) - The Milwaukee Bucks scorched the Phoenix Suns 120-100 in Game Three of the NBA Finals on Sunday in front of an electric home crowd, cutting the deficit in the best-of-seven series to 2-1. The Bucks had not been at their best in the previous two games...

Comments / 0

Community Policy