To the Editor: Larchmont Dump Not Suitable for Voting

I have been voting at the Murray Avenue School since the ’70s, when I became of age. This year, for the first time, the School Board did not allow voting at Murray.According to a letter to the Loop, this was because the “Superintendent … cited Covid or facility constraints or ‘not wanting strangers in the buildings’.” These reasons make no sense because Murray was a site for the School Board elections only a few weeks ago. Also, while protecting the children is of course important, the people who would be voting at Murray are the same people the children are in contact with on a daily basis such as their parents and neighbors.