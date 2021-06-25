Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Questa, NM

Bicycle Health Raises $27 Million Series A To Expand Treatment and Access For Opioid Use Disorder Nationwide

By Healthcare IT News
healthcareittoday.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBicycle Health, the leading virtual care provider of evidence based treatment for opioid use disorder (OUD) today announced a $27 Million Series A investment led by Questa Capital with participation from City Light Capital, Emily Melton and previous investor SignalFire. Since the start of the pandemic, Bicycle Health has grown 30% month over month and is now the largest virtual care platform for OUD by geographic footprint and insurance coverage. The company will use the capital to expand its rapidly growing clinician network, partner with additional payers, invest in research and continue building local community partnerships to reach those without other treatment options.

www.healthcareittoday.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Questa, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opioid Use Disorder#Opioids#Community Health#Health Plan#Bicycle Health#City Light Capital#Signalfire#Oud#Unitedhealthcare#Aetna#Medicare#Medicaid#Managing Partner#Questa Capital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
MinnPost

Drug treatment: Points of agreement and difference

I agree with Gary Norman that substance use disorder (SUD) is a treatable disease and that stigma continues unabated. However, I disagree with his commentary on two points. Regarding the June 23 Community Voices commentary titled “On the war within drug treatment,” by Gary Norman:. I agree with Norman that...
HealthAMA

Require access to Rx for opioid-use disorder in prisons, jails

More than 90,000 people died from a drug overdose during a 12-month period ending in September—the highest number ever recorded in the U.S. Nearly 5% of those deaths were among people who had been released from prison or jail in the past month, according to research cited in a resolution presented at the June 2021 AMA Special Meeting.
HealthPosted by
Fortune

The pandemic boosted telehealth—but the future of health care is still in-person

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Last spring, as the pandemic kept many Americans at home, the use of telemedicine began to spike dramatically. Doctors quickly pivoted to video calls and virtual diagnoses, while journalists tracked the surge and observed that telemedicine “promises to be transformative.” Some estimated that in the future, up to one-quarter of all health care services could be provided remotely.
New York City, NYNewsday

Opioid distributors: Health care system encouraged painkiller use

New York and federal officials urged physicians to increase opioid prescriptions to treat pain in the 1990s and 2000s, according to attorneys for pharmaceutical distributors who argue it is unfair for the state to now hold the companies responsible for overdose deaths that have devastated Long Island communities. Distributors who...
HealthMedicalXpress

Center releases updated national clinical guidelines for treatment of opioid use disorder

As more evidence emerges that opioid overdose deaths have increased dramatically since the onset of COVID-19, the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH), in collaboration with subject matter experts and medical regulatory authorities across Canada, have now released updated national clinical guidelines for the treatment of opioid use disorder. "Opioid Agonist Therapy: A Synthesis of Canadian Guidelines for Treating Opioid Use Disorder" harmonizes existing provincial and national guidelines, evidence-based practices, and expert opinions into one document aimed at providing consistent and high-quality care to people with opioid use disorder.
Healthdocwirenews.com

Racial/ethnic disparities in the use of medications for opioid use disorder (MOUD) and their effects on residential drug treatment outcomes in the US

Drug Alcohol Depend. 2021 Jun 24;226:108849. doi: 10.1016/j.drugalcdep.2021.108849. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: This study examines racial/ethnic disparities in the use of medications for opioid use disorder (MOUD) in residential treatment and the influence of race/ethnicity on the association between MOUD use and treatment retention and completion. METHODS: Data were...
Healthdocwirenews.com

Black clients in expansion states who used opioids were more likely to access medication for opioid use disorder after ACA implementation

J Subst Abuse Treat. 2021 Jun 11:108533. doi: 10.1016/j.jsat.2021.108533. Online ahead of print. INTRODUCTION: Black people in the United States who use opioids receive less treatment and die from overdoses at higher rates than White people. Medication for opioid use disorder (MOUD) decreases overdose risk. Implementation of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) in the United States was associated with an increase in MOUD. To what extent racial disparity exists in MOUD following ACA implementation remains unclear. Using a national sample of people seeking treatment for opioids (clients), we compared changes in MOUD after the ACA to determine whether implementation was associated with increased MOUD for Black clients relative to White clients.
AdvocacyPosted by
HIT Consultant

Cortica Raises $60M to Expand Comprehensive Autism Care Model Nationwide

– Cortica, Inc. (“Cortica”), a San Diego, CA-based tech-enabled clinical services for autism and other neurodevelopmental conditions, announced it has raised $60 million in financing to further its mission to transform autism care. The funding was led by Longitude Capital with participation from new investors .406 Ventures and Adam Boehler, along with existing investors Questa Capital and Aperture Venture Partners. Silicon Valley Bank also participated by expanding Cortica’s credit facilities. Cortica is led by co-founders Neil Hattangadi, M.D., CEO, and Suzanne Goh, M.D., BCBA, Pediatric Neurologist and Chief Medical Officer, both Rhodes scholars who met at Harvard Medical School.
New York City, NYurbancny.com

Attorney General James Reaches $230 Million Settlement for Treatment and Prevention of Opioid Crisis in New York, Johnson & Johnson Ends Sale of Selling Opioids

NYS Eligible to Receive Up to Half of all Funds Within Months if. Executive Chamber Signs New Legislation Into Law Creating Opioid Settlement Fund. AG James’ Trial Against Remaining Opioid Manufacturers and Distributors Commences. This Week as Part of Overall Push to Hold Opioid Industry Accountable. New York – New...
Health ServicesHealthcareFinanceNews.com

CMS proposes to expand the Home Health Value-Based Purchasing Model nationwide

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has issued a proposed home health rule aimed at accelerating the shift to value by expanding the Home Health Value-Based Purchasing Model nationwide. The CY2022 Home Health Prospective Payment System proposed rule provides payment updates that would increase Medicare payments to home health...
Healthmainepublic.org

New DHHS Program To Aid New Parents With Opioid Use Disorder

The Maine Department of Health and Human Services is launching a new program designed to aid mothers-to-be and new parents struggling with opioid use disorder, as well as infants who may be affected by a parent's struggle for recovery. The program is called the Maine Maternal Opioid Misuse, or MOM,...
Virginia Statebaconsrebellion.com

Virginia Nets $80 Million for Opioid Treatment

Virginia’s Opioid Abatement Authority will get an $80 million shot in the arm (so to speak) from the resolution of a lawsuit pursued by Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring and his peers in 14 other states. The bankruptcy-court settlement with the Sackler family and its company Purdue Pharma requires payment of $4.3 billion nationally for prevention, treatment and recovery efforts across the country.
Dover, NHFosters Daily Democrat

Wentworth-Douglass designated safe place for mental health, substance use disorders

DOVER – Wentworth-Douglass Hospital has received designations as a safe place for those who struggle with mental health and substance use issues. The hospital has been designated a “Recovery Friendly Workplace” by Governor Chris Sununu, and a mental health “PLACE” by the Dover Mental Health Alliance. The two separate designations...
HealthFox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Healthier Together: Informed Opioid Use

Utah has made significant progress in fighting the opioid epidemic, but that progress through the pandemic has started to slip. Dr. Hassam Mahmoud, Behavioral Medical Director for Regence BlueCross BlueShield says, “Opioids are very effective at managing pain, when used appropriately and safely.”. Mahmoud says unfortunately what we’ve seen over...
Mental HealthKevinMD.com

Behavioral health providers face challenges in value-based care

Value-based care (VBC) continues to be a popular expression across the health care landscape, but the challenges and opportunities it offers are quite different across specialties. Behavioral health (BH) providers are an important case in point. The opioid epidemic combined with increased recognition and prevalence of mental illness secondary to the pandemic has brought behavioral health to the forefront, but for BH providers, the transition to VBC continues to present significant challenges.
Pharmaceuticalsbeckershospitalreview.com

15 prescription meds with the greatest addiction risk

Many Americans are prescribed potentially habit-forming medications without being educated about the addiction risk these drugs carry, according to prescription discount service GoodRx. Below are the 15 most addictive prescription drugs, as compiled by GoodRx July 2. They are not ranked by highest risk. Amphetamines. Alprazolam. Clonazepam. Codeine. Diazepam. Fentanyl.

Comments / 0

Community Policy