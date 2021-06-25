Bicycle Health Raises $27 Million Series A To Expand Treatment and Access For Opioid Use Disorder Nationwide
Bicycle Health, the leading virtual care provider of evidence based treatment for opioid use disorder (OUD) today announced a $27 Million Series A investment led by Questa Capital with participation from City Light Capital, Emily Melton and previous investor SignalFire. Since the start of the pandemic, Bicycle Health has grown 30% month over month and is now the largest virtual care platform for OUD by geographic footprint and insurance coverage. The company will use the capital to expand its rapidly growing clinician network, partner with additional payers, invest in research and continue building local community partnerships to reach those without other treatment options.