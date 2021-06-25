Bicycle Health Raises $27 Million Series A To Expand Treatment and Access For Opioid Use Disorder Nationwide

J Subst Abuse Treat. 2021 Jun 11:108533. doi: 10.1016/j.jsat.2021.108533. Online ahead of print. INTRODUCTION: Black people in the United States who use opioids receive less treatment and die from overdoses at higher rates than White people. Medication for opioid use disorder (MOUD) decreases overdose risk. Implementation of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) in the United States was associated with an increase in MOUD. To what extent racial disparity exists in MOUD following ACA implementation remains unclear. Using a national sample of people seeking treatment for opioids (clients), we compared changes in MOUD after the ACA to determine whether implementation was associated with increased MOUD for Black clients relative to White clients.