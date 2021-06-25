Atlanta cuts restrictions for outdoor events with under 50,000 people
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is lifting some restrictions on outdoor events — a move that will expand the city’s attendance limit to less than 50,000 people. Bottoms took the action Thursday with an executive order that directs city officials to begin accepting permit applications for outdoor events for up to 49,999 persons, effective immediately. The events can only occur under the guidelines outlined by the city to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.www.ajc.com