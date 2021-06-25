Cancel
Designers & Collections

Marcelo Burlon County of Milan Men’s Spring 2022

By Martino Carrera
WWD
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Marcelo Burlon’s after parties during Milan Fashion Week — rave-like gatherings for 5,000-plus people — have long been hot-ticket events. More than a year into the pandemic, the Argentinean Italian creative director has pressed pause on his DJ gigs and embraced a more intimate route. “I’ve gone back, like many...

