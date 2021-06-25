Yarmouth Selectmen recognize high school senior scholars
The Yarmouth Board of Selectmen recently presented the 2021 Yarmouth Scholarships totaling $40,000 to 17 awardees. Recipients include: Gillian Arden; Kevin Arseneux; Declan Burrell; Samuel Capobianco; Eric Carder; Carly Coughlin; Mary Dillon; Ashlin Enright; Arianna Ferreira; Joseph Florio; Alexander Galvin; Anna Gruttadauria; Bianca Ignace; Benjamin Stebbins McCaffery; Stephanie Schoener; Andrew Weinert; and Kylie Weinert. Congratulations, graduates!www.wickedlocal.com