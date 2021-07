LHP J.A. Happ (4-3, 5.83) vs. RHP Brady Singer (3-6, 4.70) TBA vs. LHP Danny Duffy (4-3, 2.44) RHP Kenta Maeda (3-3, 5.56) vs. RHP Brad Keller (6-8, 6.67) Twins update: The Twins (33-46) are coming off a three-game sweep by the White Sox in Chicago — the third time the Twins have been swept in a series this season. … The Twins are 5-5 against the Royals this season. The teams split four games in Kansas City June 3-6. … Happ hasn't lost in four career starts at Kauffman Stadium. He's 1-0 with a 6.30 ERA (10 innings) in his two starts vs. the Royals this season. … Nelson Cruz, who turned 41 on Thursday, has hit safely in 21 of his past 23 games. Cruz is hitting .386 since June 1. After batting .221 in May, he has raised his season average to .310.