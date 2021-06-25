Kindred review – a sadistic attempt at female-led horror

Did you hear that? The weighty clunk of a gauntlet being thrown down? You see, Vicious Fun is a horror film about an obnoxious horror film critic and it’s relatable. Joel, a critic for Vicious Fanatics magazine, doesn’t realise he’s living in a golden era of horror (and print publishing, come to think of it) in the well-realised 1980s setting. Instead, he’s difficult to impress, snarky and self satisfied. He also dresses badly and is hopelessly in love with his roommate, a predicament that leads him to stalky behaviour considered fair larks at the time but now bearing the hallmarks of an incel. So, yes, Vicious Fun, your character hurts the humble horror critic with its cruel stereotyping.