Kindred review – a sadistic attempt at female-led horror

By Emma-Jane Betts
thedigitalfix.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo one is denying that pregnancy can be scary, especially if you are being manipulated and held against your will during it. So, in theory, a horror movie about an expecting mother who’s trapped should be existentially terrifying, but in reality, despite sporting a cast of brilliant actors, Kindred is a film that never really finds its stride. With an overreliance on classical music and loud sound effects for jump scares, and the strange decision to keep its female-centric themes at arm’s length, unfortunately, Kindred just isn’t all that scary.

