Kindred review – a sadistic attempt at female-led horror
No one is denying that pregnancy can be scary, especially if you are being manipulated and held against your will during it. So, in theory, a horror movie about an expecting mother who’s trapped should be existentially terrifying, but in reality, despite sporting a cast of brilliant actors, Kindred is a film that never really finds its stride. With an overreliance on classical music and loud sound effects for jump scares, and the strange decision to keep its female-centric themes at arm’s length, unfortunately, Kindred just isn’t all that scary.www.thedigitalfix.com