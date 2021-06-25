Cancel
Sylvia Earle: My Wish? To Protect Our Oceans

By Manoush Zomorodi
iowapublicradio.org
 17 days ago

Part 4 of TED Radio Hour episode An SOS From The Ocean. Legendary oceanographer Sylvia Earle has been exploring and working to protect our oceans for more than half a century. Her message has stayed the same: we're taking our oceans for granted. About Sylvia Earle. Sylvia Earle is an...

www.iowapublicradio.org
