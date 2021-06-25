Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Walden Galleria expanding hours

Posted by 
WKBW 7 Eyewitness News
WKBW 7 Eyewitness News
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wI3GU_0af6RqDA00

The Walden Galleria is expanding its hours of operation starting Monday, June 28th.

The mall says a steady increase of traffic, the vaccination rollout, and reopening of theatres have led to increased demand to expand hours.

This will be Phase 2 or the mall's expansion. The hours of operation will be:

  • Monday – Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
  • Sunday: 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. (no change)

Restaurants are still offering extended hours. The mall suggests visitors call ahead to get hours for specific businesses.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
WKBW 7 Eyewitness News

WKBW 7 Eyewitness News

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 Eyewitness News, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#The Walden Galleria
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
Related
Sausalito, CAsausalito.gov

Expanded Open Hours at the Sausalito Library

The Sausalito Library is taking another step in its return to full services. Open hours are now 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Monday through Thursday. The library's curbside pickup service from the City Hall parking lot will continue on Fridays from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. through the month of July.
Geneva, NYFinger Lakes Times

Geneva Public Library expands hours, services

GENEVA — The Geneva Public Library has expanded its hours and available services. Its new operating hours will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Curbside pickup services will be available from 8:30-9:30 a.m., before the library building opens. In addition to the...
Bedford, MAPosted by
The Bedford Citizen

Library Expands its Hours Beginning July 6

After the July 4th holiday, the library will return to its pre-pandemic schedule, reopening on Tuesday, July 6 at 9 am. Curbside pickup will still be available if you choose. On days we are open, pickup hours will be from 10 am to 1/2 hour before closing. We continue to...
14850.com

New digs, expanded hours, great meals at the Bistro at La Tourelle

This week, 14850 Dining is checking out the new digs and expanded hours for the Bistro at La Tourelle! The cafe at the south hill inn has moved into the classic farmhouse vacated last year by the closure of John Thomas Steakhouse, and they’re now open until 2pm seven days a week.
RestaurantsPosted by
FanSided

Why are Subway restaurants closing on July 12?

Craving that meatball marinara sandwich? Guests might want to plan ahead because Subway restaurants will be closing for part of July 12. The reason why the lights will be off is a big one and it will have even more guests heading to Subway on July 13. Recently, Subway announced...
Houston, TXhospitalitynet.org

Driftwood Capital Acquires Hotel Indigo® Houston At The Galleria

Driftwood Capital, a vertically integrated commercial real estate investment, development, and lending platform specializing in hospitality, announces it has acquired the Hotel Indigo® Houston at the Galleria, a 131-key hotel located in Houston’s Uptown submarket. Driftwood Capital, which provides high-net-worth investors direct access to institutional-quality hotel assets through its unique...
Austin Chronicle

Hill Country Galleria

This family-friendly event includes live music from favorite local Austin bands, more than 75 artisan vendors, kids' rides, plus shopping and dining at the Galleria, and the evening ends with a spectacular fireworks show. The event, including parking, is free.
Rockford, ILWIFR

Grand opening ceremony for Galleria Furniture

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Just in time for the holiday weekend, a a new furniture store comes to CherryVale Mall with plenty of Fourth of July discounts available. Family-owned Galleria Furniture and Mattress held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its grand opening. This is its third store and first in Illinois. Owners say Rockford is a prime location and they plan to be here for a long time.
bedfordoh.gov

Parks & Recreation Announces Expanded Pool Hours and Programs

The Parks & Recreation Department is pleased to announce expanded open swim and adult swim hours, effective Monday, July 12, 2021. The pool will now be open seven days a week!. Also, we are pleased to offer a session of learn-to-swim lessons, including Tiny Tots for children ages two to four accompanied by a parent, and group lessons for children ages five and up. Lessons will take place on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday with morning and evening options for a three week session beginning July 12.
Wallkill, NYMid-Hudson News Network

Galleria at Crystal Run more than just shopping

TOWN OF WALLKILL – The Galleria at Crystal Run in the Town of Wallkill has transformed into more than just a shopping day at the mall. “It’s great to see brands like Urban Air, Gold’s Gym and Allan’s Mediterranean Grill find success and as we continue to work to ensure the experience and offering at the Galleria at Crystal Run,” said its marketing director, Karla Leon. “We have always embraced change, and have welcomed a nice cross-section of the new diverse tenants to the Galleria that are representative of the ways our industry continues to evolve, particularly with regards to dining and entertainment.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy