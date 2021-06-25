Locals Graduate From Rockhurst University

ST. LOUIS/ILLINOIS - St. Louis-based and family-owned Schnuck Markets, Inc. is hosting a company-wide career fair at ALL 110 STORES across Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin as well as the Schnucks Bakery Plant on Thursday, July 15. Schnucks plans to hire for a variety of positions offering flexible schedules, career advancement, paid weekly, health benefits (after a qualifying period) and other teammate perks. Most positions are part-time to start. No experience is necessary. Th Continue Reading