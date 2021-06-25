Locals Graduate From Rockhurst University
EDWARDSVILLE/GLEN CARBON - Rockhurst University has announced the students who have earned degrees as of the end of the spring 2021 semester. The graduates were celebrated during an in-person commencement ceremony Friday, May 21, at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas. The following area students were candidates for degrees: Edwardsville, IL - Ethan Kleinheider, Bachelor of Science in Sport Management, Cum Laude Glen Carbon, IL - Tyler Stamer, Master of Business Administration