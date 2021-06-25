Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Indian state tightens curbs on fears of new virus variant

By Biju BORO
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dAcV7_0af6R68L00
India suffered one of the world's worst Covid-19 outbreaks, overwhelming health services in some places and prompting lockdowns in most of the country /AFP/File

India's richest state Maharashtra tightened restrictions Friday, citing fears of a "more severe third wave" as the country recorded its third death caused by a new coronavirus variant.

The announcement came days after India's health ministry called Delta Plus a "variant of concern", citing its increased transmissibility and ability to bind to lung cell receptors more easily.

India has recorded 48 cases of the variant so far, with Maharashtra reporting 21 infections -- higher than any other state.

Three people have died after contracting Delta Plus, including one in Maharashtra, the state's health department spokesman Ajay Jadhav told AFP.

Under the new guidelines, malls and theatres in Maharashtra, home to financial hub Mumbai, will remain closed, while restaurants will be permitted to operate on weekdays at 50 percent capacity until 4:00 pm.

Gyms, salons and shops will also have to shut their doors at 4:00 pm, while a limit of 50 guests will be imposed on weddings.

The curbs come less than a month after the state eased restrictions in most districts as coronavirus cases declined following a devastating second wave in the country.

Infections and deaths in India soared to record levels in April and May, overwhelming health services in some places and prompting lockdowns in most of the country.

India has recorded more than 30 million infections since the pandemic began, with Maharashtra accounting for around a fifth of the total cases.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
AFP

AFP

19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indian#Restaurants#Afp File#Delta Plus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
Country
India
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Place
Mumbai
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Fortune

The Delta variant is now dominant in the U.S. See the states where it’s most prevalent

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. Today, New York City recognized essential workers for their heroic service during the pandemic with a ticker tape parade. The Yale School of Public Health and the Commonwealth Foundation meanwhile announced the very uplifting findings of a recent study: the rapid U.S. vaccine rollout had saved as many as 279,000 people from dying of COVID, and prevented up to 1.25 million hospitalizations due to the virus.
RestaurantsPosted by
Reuters

Japan's "Kill Bill" restaurant operator defies new virus curbs

TOKYO, July 9 (Reuters) - Japan's "Kill Bill" restaurant operator said on Friday he will defy new coronavirus virus restrictions and open as normal despite a government suggestion that businesses that break the rules could face new financial penalties. The government declared a fourth coronavirus state of emergency for the...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Motley Fool

How Is Moderna's COVID Vaccine Holding Up Against Variants?

The biggest COVID-19 story right now is the rise of new coronavirus strains, especially the highly contagious Delta variant. Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) recently reported data about its COVID vaccine and several coronavirus variants. In this Motley Fool Live video recorded on June 30, 2021, Motley Fool contributors Keith Speights and Brian Orelli discuss these results and what they might mean for investors.
Public Healthfox5dc.com

New variants of COVID-19 virus put health officials on high alert

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Higher transmission rates among the delta and lambda variants are infecting more people in parts of the world and here in the U.S. "The problem is that in several states and several counties the vaccine acceptance rate is very low and this is causing a lot of concern," Dr. Amira Roess, Global Health and Epidemiology Professor GMU said. "At this point it’s pretty clear that if you are unvaccinated and in an area where the vaccine rate is low then you will get the virus if you’re exposed to the delta variant and you’re not taking precautions," she said.
Public HealthArkansas Online

South Africa tightens restrictions as virus spikes

JOHANNESBURG -- Battling a fast-increasing surge of covid-19 cases, South Africa has reintroduced tough restrictions, including a ban on alcohol sales and an extended nightly curfew. The delta variant, first discovered in India, appears to be driving South Africa's new increase, President Cyril Ramaphosa said Sunday night, announcing the return...
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Indonesia to impose emergency curbs to battle virus surge

Indonesia will impose "emergency" coronavirus restrictions this week to battle an alarming surge in infections, President Joko Widodo said Thursday, as the country scrambles to avoid a collapse of its overwhelmed healthcare system. Widodo said the new curbs, starting Saturday, would last more than two weeks in the capital Jakarta,...
Public Healthsportspromedia.com

Tokyo Olympics to tighten anti-virus measures

More contagious Delta variant unnerving organisers. TOC president says Games could yet be held without spectators. The Japanese government is asking athletes and other delegates coming from six Asian countries for the Olympic and Paralympic Games to be tested daily for the coronavirus for seven days prior to their departure.
Public Healthwkzo.com

Queensland tightens COVID-19 curbs amid Australian outbreak

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia’s Queensland state on Monday reintroduced mandatory masks and limited home gatherings, adding to increasing social distancing restrictions around the country as it battles an outbreak of the coronavirus. Sydney, Australia’s most populous city, was plunged into lockdown over the weekend, along with the northern city of...
WorldNew Haven Register

Australia further curbs new arrivals due to risks of variant

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia plans to halve commercial passenger arrivals due to virus risks as parts of the country emerged from lockdowns Friday. Australia will reduce its cap on arrivals from 6,000 passengers a week to 3,000 by July 14 to reduce pressure on hotel quarantine, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said after a meeting with state and territory leaders.
Public HealthPosted by
AFP

Euro final fuels outbreak fears as nations fight virus surges

British authorities warned of the dangers of large gatherings for Sunday's Euro 2020 football final, fearful of the highly transmissible Delta coronavirus variant that is firing outbreaks across the world. London will host more than 60,000 fans at Wembley Stadium for the virus-delayed Euro 2020 final, the biggest crowd at a British football match since the start of the pandemic, as England take on Italy.
BusinessForexTV.com

Euro Weakens As Concerns Over Delta Virus Variant, Fed Tightening Weigh

The euro traded lower against its most major counterparts in the European trading session on Tuesday, as growing worries about the spread of the Delta variant of the virus and the likelihood of the U.S. Federal Reserve scaling back stimulus made investors cautious. A spike in fresh COVID-19 cases across...
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Seven schools are hit by worrying Covid cases with Indian variant feared to be more infectious in kids – prompting calls for teachers to be vaccinated NOW

Hundreds of school children will be spending the school holiday break in isolation as the highly infectious Indian Delta strain of Covid-19 continues to infect younger and younger people. From the early days of the pandemic last year right up until the new variant hit Australia's shores, politicians and public...
Public HealthMuskogee Daily Phoenix

Should we fear Covid variants?

OKLAHOMA CITY — A Covid-19 variant that appears more contagious than the earliest strain of the virus is increasingly circulating in the U.S. But is the mutation something to fear?. Only if you’re unvaccinated, say experts at the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation. “Viruses mutate to survive,” said OMRF immunologist Eliza...
Public HealthPosted by
AFP

China tightens security on Myanmar border over virus fears

A Covid-19 outbreak on China's porous border with Myanmar pushed new cases to the country's highest level in six months, according to official data Wednesday, despite tightened border security. It is the second time in four months that Ruili has been locked down over the discovery of cases imported from Myanmar, after another small outbreak in April.
Aerospace & DefenseInternational Business Times

Virus-hit Indonesia Receives Emergency Supplies, Tightens Curbs

Coronavirus-hit Indonesia received desperately needed supplies of oxygen and protective equipment from neighbouring Singapore Friday to support its overwhelmed healthcare system, as restrictions were tightened in several cities. The Southeast Asian archipelago is facing its most serious outbreak yet, driven by the highly infectious Delta variant, reporting hundreds of deaths...

Comments / 0

Community Policy