ESD: Buffalo's Torn Space Theater interior renovations completed at its performance space
Project supported by Buffalo Billion East Side Corridor Economic Development Fund. √ East Side Corridor Economic Development Fund booklet is available HERE. Empire State Development on Thursday announced the completion of Torn Space Theater’s $1.2 million interior and exterior renovation project. The theater, located on Buffalo’s east side, now has an expanded and upgraded performance space that is integrated with reclaimed green space surrounding the newly restored building at 608 Fillmore Ave., creating what ESD called, “a beautiful, walkable campus that invites community engagement.”www.wnypapers.com