Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Jon Lender: Questions raised about state Treasurer Wooden’s TV ads. GOP lawmaker seeks explanations, and Wooden fires back.

By Jon Lender, Hartford Courant
Posted by 
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JnyYu_0af6QBM600
Rep. Holly Cheeseman CT-N Network

State Treasurer Shawn Wooden’s TV ads have drawn questions from a key Republican legislator, who says she sees an “unsettling” resemblance between his 2018 political campaign ads and the official-business TV commercials he’s appeared in since 2019 for the Connecticut Higher Education Trust (CHET).

Rep. Holly Cheeseman, R-East Lyme, the ranking Republican House member on the General Assembly’s finance committee, raised that and other issues in a letter she sent Tuesday to Wooden. Her questions based largely on a May 22 Government Watch column that said Wooden’s ads have blurred the distinction between political campaigning and public service.

She said he needs to clarify a number of issues, including how the CHET ads are funded. Taxpayers “all deserve openness, transparency and accountability, when it comes to the use of ... tax dollars, especially from our State Treasurer, the elected official who is the ultimate fiscal steward of those funds.”

Wooden responded Thursday with a letter to Cheeseman in which he reaffirmed a statement his office spokesperson made in the May 22 column that taxpayer funds aren’t used to fund CHET. He also accused her of trying to “score cheap political points.”

“[L]et me start by reiterating that, since CHET’s inception in 1997, it has been clearly established that the program does not utilize any taxpayer funds. The referenced column makes that clear. In fact, every question you’ve raised is addressed in that column.”

“I would be glad to have an earnest conversation with you about the CHET program as well as the many facets of my role as State Treasurer that actually impact taxpayers. However, based on the nature of your letter and the fact that you sent a copy to a journalist prior to me being able to read the letter it is clear that an honest discussion is not your goal.” (She says she sent it to him before releasing it to The Courant the same day).

Wooden continued: “Disappointingly, your letter attempts to misguide the public in order to score cheap political points. Let’s save the politics for campaign season and spend our time in office actually working collaboratively on solutions to our constituents’ problems.”

Cheeseman disagreed that all questions had been answered, saying much needs to be clarified about the funding. “I find this response disappointing and incomplete. It’s my duty” in her committee leadership position “to examine the expenditures made on behalf of our citizens,” she said, adding that she’d be glad to meet with him.

Father-and-son ads

The May 22 column noted that in 2018, during Wooden’s successful campaign for treasurer, he appeared in a 30-second TV ad entitled “Pinching Pennies” with his two sons. It played like a mini-sitcom about a father trying to instill thrift in his adolescent kids, as Wooden squeezed a toothpaste tube his younger son had said was empty. “There’s still some left!” Wooden said, adding: “My boys will tell you, I’m kind of a penny pincher. ... I’ll make smart investments to maximize returns ...”

Wooden took office in January 2019 and by mid-year he was appearing in new ads for CHET, his office’s tax-advantaged college savings plan. Those new ads , which have run for two years now, continued the same father-and-sons scenario begun in the campaign ads, promoting an image of Wooden as a nice guy and attentive parent — a benefit to any politician with potential plans to seek reelection or even higher office.

His campaign committee funded the 2018 ad, but he’s paid nothing to produce or buy air time for the CHET commercials. That’s been taken care of by the financial firm that runs CHET under a contract with Wooden’s office. (In 2019 it was TIAA-CREF; now Wooden has switched to Fidelity Investments.)

“The fact that these promotional ads for CHET bear such a striking similarity to your campaign ads is in itself unsettling,” Cheeseman said in her letter to Wooden.

She said she’s also bothered by the fact that when asked about the ads by The Courant in May, Wooden’s office spokesperson would not confirm or deny numerous sources’ reports that the sons in the CHET ads, who call him “Dad,” are played by actors.

“The question of whether or not the children in the CHET ads are in fact your own sons or paid actors raises questions that are even more disturbing,” Cheeseman wrote.

Now that the question has arisen, “Treasurer Wooden owes us an honest answer,” she told Government Watch on Thursday. “This is not an invasion of his privacy; this is at its core a question about judgment and integrity,” Cheeseman said. State residents “deserve the same level of ethical behavior, transparency and openness that Treasurer Wooden demands of the companies to whom he entrusts our state dollars.”

Wooden maintained his silence Thursday on the question of actors playing his sons in his commercials.

It would be “deceptive,” Cheeseman said, for an office-holder to appear in TV ads with actors whom an unknowing viewer would think are his children. Cheeseman said she couldn’t imagine doing such a thing and had never heard of any other political figure doing so.

Neither had Mike Murphy, a national Republican political consultant and commentator, who said in a May phone interview that he knew of no other politician who used actors to play his or her children in commercials. It’s a bad idea, Murphy said, because “when you use fake kids, the whole topic becomes fake kids,” and you risk being known as “the fake kids guy” and “a politician nobody can trust.”

Wooden’s office said in the May 22 column that “no part of the CHET program is funded from taxpayer dollars” or by “CHET account holders” because both TIAA-CREF and Fidelity are private firms with “marketing budgets to support their investment products.”

Cheeseman wrote Tuesday: “[Y]our office states that these ads are paid for by the financial firm that runs CHET, originally TIAA-CREF and now Fidelity Investments. How do they account for this spending? Is there a separate line for marketing, the expenses of which are assessed against CHET and thus borne ultimately by Connecticut taxpayers?”

Wooden’s office said in May that the ads are all about promoting CHET, not him — and that marketing decisions are made by the CHET management firm, Fidelity, although Wooden controls whether he is in the ads or not.

In his reply letter Thursday, he told Cheeseman: “What is noteworthy about my office’s efforts with respect to taxpayer dollars is that during my brief tenure ... I’ve led our State in achieving four unprecedented major credit rating upgrades, continued to paydown unfunded pension liabilities, and protected our Budget Reserve Fund, enabling it to grow to an historic high. These actions have, in fact, saved taxpayers over $190 million by way of taking advantage of refunding opportunities and have significantly improved the State’s fiscal standing.”

“However, none of these actions, which directly impact Connecticut residents, prompted any interest from you,” Wooden wrote. “With our State finally getting back on the right track, I find your posturing disheartening and instead hope that we can elevate the dialogue to issues that matter to the taxpayers ... With respect to CHET, our attention should be focused on how this program can continue to help thousands of families afford higher education and how we can ensure more families, especially those in underserved communities, are aware of CHET’s benefits.”

“I intend to continue to be a champion of this program while also maintaining my focus on ensuring that our State’s fiscal health continues to improve,” he wrote. “If you want to have a serious conversation about these matters, I would welcome it.”

After hearing of Cheeseman’s criticism of his written response Thursday, Wooden said: “As a parent, I find Rep. Cheeseman’s behavior reprehensible. As the Treasurer, I stand behind every word of my letter to her and I do not think it is appropriate to continue to communicate through the media. Political grandstanding may boost her name recognition, but it doesn’t protect taxpayers, it doesn’t give poor children hope for a better future, it doesn’t create jobs, and it doesn’t put our state on a stronger fiscal footing. Rep. Cheeseman knows how to reach me if she has real questions or wants to engage in a real dialogue.”

FOI defeat for Lamont

On Wednesday, Courant columnist Kevin Rennie won a victory over Gov. Ned Lamont’s office when the state Freedom of Information Commission unanimously upheld a hearing officer’s “proposed final decision” that the governor’s office violated the FOI law by blocking disclosure of many emails between top gubernatorial aides and Lamont’s wife, Ann Lamont, who heads an investment firm.

After contested hearings last November and this past February, FOI staff attorney/hearing officer Kathleen Ross recommended that the commission award Rennie some, but not all, of the emails he’d requested that Lamont’s office had partially “redacted” (blacked out) or withheld entirely.

After a private “in camera” viewing of the documents, Ross decided that Lamont’s office had violated the state FOI Act by refusing to release all or parts of some economic development-related emails.

Rennie’s victory Wednesday would give him more information than he received originally, but would still let Lamont’s office withhold a number of draft documents.

Philip Miller, the assistant state attorney general who’s representing Lamont’s office, didn’t say during Wednesday’s meeting whether he’ll seek to reverse the decision. He could move for reconsideration or appeal in Superior Court.

The administration has been fighting hard against disclosure. Back on June 9, Miller made last-ditch arguments that led the commission to postpone its vote for two weeks because its members wanted to see the documents “in camera,” themselves. On Wednesday, after having done that, they said with their votes that they agreed with Ross.

A final note

One last thing: This is my final Government Watch column after more than 12 years in this spot on Sundays. My 48 years as a reporter for the Hartford Courant ended Friday because I’ve accepted a buyout offer. I have been lucky to do this, and thanks very much for paying attention. I will miss your thoughtful and funny emails each week.

The Courant plans to continue looking into issues of questionable behavior by state officials, as well as other irregularities and improprieties that I’ve focused on in this space; if you have information you’d like to share, please reach out to Rick Green at rbgreen@courant.com .

Jon Lender can be reached at jonlender11@gmail.com . Also find him on Twitter @jonlender.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
612K+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shawn Wooden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Treasurer#Gop#Republican#House#The General Assembly#Government Watch#Tiaa Cref#Fidelity Investments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Related
Oklahoma StateGreenwichTime

Term-limited Oklahoma lawmaker to run for state treasurer

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A term-limited Republican state House member from Cordell said Tuesday he plans to run for Oklahoma state treasurer. Rep. Todd Russ, 60, is a longtime banker who is finishing his sixth term in the House, where he represents parts of five western Oklahoma counties. Russ said he plans to seek the post being vacated by Republican Randy McDaniel, who announced earlier this month that he wouldn’t seek re-election.
Public Healthwmay.com

Some raise questions about state’s $230 million contact tracing program

(The Center Square) – Taxpayers have paid the bill for COVID-19 contact tracers that one observer says hasn’t worked for a number of reasons.The state has spent around $230 million on what officials said is an army of contact tracers to track the spread of COVID-19. Wirepoints founder Mark Glennon said the program hasn’t worked as intended.“A widespread pandemic like this, it expanded so rapidly that they couldn’t hire enough people immediately, an army of contact tracers is what they said they needed,” Glennon told WMAY. “So at the initial stages they just didn’t have the people.”Many counties that got funds for contact tracing used the funds to also pay health navigators for those who were in quarantine for having the virus.“Some of them reportedly are being kind of repurposed now because they don’t have as much contact tracing to do but a lot of them are dedicated contact tracers only with these long term contracts,” Glennon said.The pay in the Chicago area he said can be up to $25 an hour.Glennon said there are other problems with the concept, and that’s getting people to cooperate when they get the call.“You’re asked to identify other people with whom you’ve been in contact,” Glennon said. “Well some people have very serious privacy concerns about this.”He said he worried if the Delta variant spreads as some predict, there’ll be continued problems in some parts of the state.“It’s thought to be the case that it will appear in rural communities where the vaccination rates have been low,” Glennon said. “Well, those little contact tracing there will get overwhelmed again.”The Illinois Department of Public Health reported for the entire week last week there were 2,120 new cases of COVID-19 with just 105 Delta variants statewide.
Politicswchstv.com

Youngest-ever W.Va. lawmaker named deputy treasurer for state office

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A former West Virginia delegate who became the youngest person elected to the Legislature in state history at age 18 is back in government. Saira Blair has been named deputy treasurer for the local government division of the state Treasurer's Office. Blair will oversee a staff of specialists who work on local government and constituent issues.
Hartford, CTPosted by
Hartford Courant

Protest planned over extending Gov. Ned Lamont’s pandemic-related emergency powers

Gov. Ned Lamont is asking for the legislature to convene is a special session this week to extend some of his pandemic-related emergency powers and maintain a series of executive orders dealing with public health and civil preparedness. “These orders are still needed to protect the public and continue critical measures to provide health care access and economic relief and respond to evolving ...
Albany, NYwlea.net

Upstate GOP Lawmakers Object To Gov Cuomo’s State Of Emergency Over Guns

ALBANY, NY – FROM STATE SENATOR TOM O’MARA:. “Governor Cuomo is making it clear where New York State is headed under his continued reign – from one emergency disaster declaration to the next so that he and he alone can keep on issuing executive orders, controlling public policy, infringing on constitutional rights and individual liberties, dictating the allocation of taxpayer dollars, and running this entire state out of Albany. We saw the failures of state government by Cuomo executive order throughout the COVID-19 crisis and our local Upstate communities, economies, workers and taxpayers will be paying the price for years to come. The most serious state of emergency in New York is Governor Cuomo’s ongoing abuses of power for political and personal gain. It doesn’t take another Cuomo executive order to know that rising crime and violence, and weakened public safety and security, is the result of the pro-criminal policies being enacted and pushed by this governor and a State Legislature under one-party control. They have emboldened the criminal element throughout this state through failed bail reform, lenient parole policies, an out-of-control Parole Board, a growing ‘defund the police’ movement, and an overall careless approach to criminal justice.”
PoliticsPosted by
Hartford Courant

Without announcing, Gov. Ned Lamont looks like he is already running hard for reelection in 2022

In a picturesque scene overlooking Long Island Sound, Gov. Ned Lamont recently stood on a pristine public beach with 25 supporters who heaped praise on him for fighting against climate change. Speaker after speaker praised Lamont for his work, and the Democratic governor highlighted the virtues of a new law that municipalities had pushed for years that includes state funding to prevent ...
Texas StatePosted by
Axios

Texas lawmakers take first legislative step to restore their funding

The Texas state House Appropriations Committee on Friday voted unanimously to bring a bill to the floor that would reinstate the funding for the Texas Legislature, the Texas Tribune reports. Driving the news: The bipartisan vote, 21-0, represents the first step Texas legislators have made in order to restore the...
Boston, MAGloucester Daily Times

Lawmakers approve $48 billion late state budget

BOSTON — State lawmakers on Friday signed off on a $48.1 billion late budget buoyed by an unexpected surge in revenue. The spending plan, which emerged late Thursday from closed-door House and Senate negotiations, lands on Gov. Charlie Baker's desk more than a week after the July 1 start of the fiscal year. Both the House and Senate voted unanimously to approve the final budget.
Congress & Courtstennesseestar.com

Federal Judge Denies Arizona Attorney General’s Petition for Federal Government to Complete Deportations Within Required 90 Days

U.S. District Court Judge Susan Bolton denied Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s request to require timely deportations from federal authorities. Federal law states that authorities must deport illegal immigrants within 90 days. In the ruling, issued last Wednesday, Bolton conceded that the law does require deportations within 90 days at...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Biden fires Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul

President Biden fired Trump-era Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul Friday morning, for undermining and politicizing Social Security benefits, according to a White House official. The president asked for Saul's and Deputy Commissioner David Black's resignation, the official said. Black agreed to resign, but Saul refused, so he was notified that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy