Jon Lender: Questions raised about state Treasurer Wooden’s TV ads. GOP lawmaker seeks explanations, and Wooden fires back.

Rep. Holly Cheeseman CT-N Network

State Treasurer Shawn Wooden’s TV ads have drawn questions from a key Republican legislator, who says she sees an “unsettling” resemblance between his 2018 political campaign ads and the official-business TV commercials he’s appeared in since 2019 for the Connecticut Higher Education Trust (CHET).

Rep. Holly Cheeseman, R-East Lyme, the ranking Republican House member on the General Assembly’s finance committee, raised that and other issues in a letter she sent Tuesday to Wooden. Her questions based largely on a May 22 Government Watch column that said Wooden’s ads have blurred the distinction between political campaigning and public service.

She said he needs to clarify a number of issues, including how the CHET ads are funded. Taxpayers “all deserve openness, transparency and accountability, when it comes to the use of ... tax dollars, especially from our State Treasurer, the elected official who is the ultimate fiscal steward of those funds.”

Wooden responded Thursday with a letter to Cheeseman in which he reaffirmed a statement his office spokesperson made in the May 22 column that taxpayer funds aren’t used to fund CHET. He also accused her of trying to “score cheap political points.”

“[L]et me start by reiterating that, since CHET’s inception in 1997, it has been clearly established that the program does not utilize any taxpayer funds. The referenced column makes that clear. In fact, every question you’ve raised is addressed in that column.”

“I would be glad to have an earnest conversation with you about the CHET program as well as the many facets of my role as State Treasurer that actually impact taxpayers. However, based on the nature of your letter and the fact that you sent a copy to a journalist prior to me being able to read the letter it is clear that an honest discussion is not your goal.” (She says she sent it to him before releasing it to The Courant the same day).

Wooden continued: “Disappointingly, your letter attempts to misguide the public in order to score cheap political points. Let’s save the politics for campaign season and spend our time in office actually working collaboratively on solutions to our constituents’ problems.”

Cheeseman disagreed that all questions had been answered, saying much needs to be clarified about the funding. “I find this response disappointing and incomplete. It’s my duty” in her committee leadership position “to examine the expenditures made on behalf of our citizens,” she said, adding that she’d be glad to meet with him.

Father-and-son ads

The May 22 column noted that in 2018, during Wooden’s successful campaign for treasurer, he appeared in a 30-second TV ad entitled “Pinching Pennies” with his two sons. It played like a mini-sitcom about a father trying to instill thrift in his adolescent kids, as Wooden squeezed a toothpaste tube his younger son had said was empty. “There’s still some left!” Wooden said, adding: “My boys will tell you, I’m kind of a penny pincher. ... I’ll make smart investments to maximize returns ...”

Wooden took office in January 2019 and by mid-year he was appearing in new ads for CHET, his office’s tax-advantaged college savings plan. Those new ads , which have run for two years now, continued the same father-and-sons scenario begun in the campaign ads, promoting an image of Wooden as a nice guy and attentive parent — a benefit to any politician with potential plans to seek reelection or even higher office.

His campaign committee funded the 2018 ad, but he’s paid nothing to produce or buy air time for the CHET commercials. That’s been taken care of by the financial firm that runs CHET under a contract with Wooden’s office. (In 2019 it was TIAA-CREF; now Wooden has switched to Fidelity Investments.)

“The fact that these promotional ads for CHET bear such a striking similarity to your campaign ads is in itself unsettling,” Cheeseman said in her letter to Wooden.

She said she’s also bothered by the fact that when asked about the ads by The Courant in May, Wooden’s office spokesperson would not confirm or deny numerous sources’ reports that the sons in the CHET ads, who call him “Dad,” are played by actors.

“The question of whether or not the children in the CHET ads are in fact your own sons or paid actors raises questions that are even more disturbing,” Cheeseman wrote.

Now that the question has arisen, “Treasurer Wooden owes us an honest answer,” she told Government Watch on Thursday. “This is not an invasion of his privacy; this is at its core a question about judgment and integrity,” Cheeseman said. State residents “deserve the same level of ethical behavior, transparency and openness that Treasurer Wooden demands of the companies to whom he entrusts our state dollars.”

Wooden maintained his silence Thursday on the question of actors playing his sons in his commercials.

It would be “deceptive,” Cheeseman said, for an office-holder to appear in TV ads with actors whom an unknowing viewer would think are his children. Cheeseman said she couldn’t imagine doing such a thing and had never heard of any other political figure doing so.

Neither had Mike Murphy, a national Republican political consultant and commentator, who said in a May phone interview that he knew of no other politician who used actors to play his or her children in commercials. It’s a bad idea, Murphy said, because “when you use fake kids, the whole topic becomes fake kids,” and you risk being known as “the fake kids guy” and “a politician nobody can trust.”

Wooden’s office said in the May 22 column that “no part of the CHET program is funded from taxpayer dollars” or by “CHET account holders” because both TIAA-CREF and Fidelity are private firms with “marketing budgets to support their investment products.”

Cheeseman wrote Tuesday: “[Y]our office states that these ads are paid for by the financial firm that runs CHET, originally TIAA-CREF and now Fidelity Investments. How do they account for this spending? Is there a separate line for marketing, the expenses of which are assessed against CHET and thus borne ultimately by Connecticut taxpayers?”

Wooden’s office said in May that the ads are all about promoting CHET, not him — and that marketing decisions are made by the CHET management firm, Fidelity, although Wooden controls whether he is in the ads or not.

In his reply letter Thursday, he told Cheeseman: “What is noteworthy about my office’s efforts with respect to taxpayer dollars is that during my brief tenure ... I’ve led our State in achieving four unprecedented major credit rating upgrades, continued to paydown unfunded pension liabilities, and protected our Budget Reserve Fund, enabling it to grow to an historic high. These actions have, in fact, saved taxpayers over $190 million by way of taking advantage of refunding opportunities and have significantly improved the State’s fiscal standing.”

“However, none of these actions, which directly impact Connecticut residents, prompted any interest from you,” Wooden wrote. “With our State finally getting back on the right track, I find your posturing disheartening and instead hope that we can elevate the dialogue to issues that matter to the taxpayers ... With respect to CHET, our attention should be focused on how this program can continue to help thousands of families afford higher education and how we can ensure more families, especially those in underserved communities, are aware of CHET’s benefits.”

“I intend to continue to be a champion of this program while also maintaining my focus on ensuring that our State’s fiscal health continues to improve,” he wrote. “If you want to have a serious conversation about these matters, I would welcome it.”

After hearing of Cheeseman’s criticism of his written response Thursday, Wooden said: “As a parent, I find Rep. Cheeseman’s behavior reprehensible. As the Treasurer, I stand behind every word of my letter to her and I do not think it is appropriate to continue to communicate through the media. Political grandstanding may boost her name recognition, but it doesn’t protect taxpayers, it doesn’t give poor children hope for a better future, it doesn’t create jobs, and it doesn’t put our state on a stronger fiscal footing. Rep. Cheeseman knows how to reach me if she has real questions or wants to engage in a real dialogue.”

FOI defeat for Lamont

On Wednesday, Courant columnist Kevin Rennie won a victory over Gov. Ned Lamont’s office when the state Freedom of Information Commission unanimously upheld a hearing officer’s “proposed final decision” that the governor’s office violated the FOI law by blocking disclosure of many emails between top gubernatorial aides and Lamont’s wife, Ann Lamont, who heads an investment firm.

After contested hearings last November and this past February, FOI staff attorney/hearing officer Kathleen Ross recommended that the commission award Rennie some, but not all, of the emails he’d requested that Lamont’s office had partially “redacted” (blacked out) or withheld entirely.

After a private “in camera” viewing of the documents, Ross decided that Lamont’s office had violated the state FOI Act by refusing to release all or parts of some economic development-related emails.

Rennie’s victory Wednesday would give him more information than he received originally, but would still let Lamont’s office withhold a number of draft documents.

Philip Miller, the assistant state attorney general who’s representing Lamont’s office, didn’t say during Wednesday’s meeting whether he’ll seek to reverse the decision. He could move for reconsideration or appeal in Superior Court.

The administration has been fighting hard against disclosure. Back on June 9, Miller made last-ditch arguments that led the commission to postpone its vote for two weeks because its members wanted to see the documents “in camera,” themselves. On Wednesday, after having done that, they said with their votes that they agreed with Ross.

A final note

One last thing: This is my final Government Watch column after more than 12 years in this spot on Sundays. My 48 years as a reporter for the Hartford Courant ended Friday because I’ve accepted a buyout offer. I have been lucky to do this, and thanks very much for paying attention. I will miss your thoughtful and funny emails each week.

The Courant plans to continue looking into issues of questionable behavior by state officials, as well as other irregularities and improprieties that I’ve focused on in this space; if you have information you’d like to share, please reach out to Rick Green at rbgreen@courant.com .

Jon Lender can be reached at jonlender11@gmail.com . Also find him on Twitter @jonlender.