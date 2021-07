The Board of Deacons recently announced Nicole Mathewson as the recipient of the 2021 First Presbyterian Church of Chili Scholarship. “It has been a true pleasure to watch Nicole grow in her faith as part of our church family for many years. We are so proud of her accomplishments at our church and at the Churchville-Chili Central School and we are pleased to honor her with this recognition. Nicole is a caring, conscientious, hard-working young girl, with a bright future ahead of her.”