With summer in full swing, it can feel like the coronavirus pandemic is finally, basically over—but it isn't, experts are warning every day. Americans are still dying. And a new variant, called Delta, is more transmissible, ripping its way through certain states. Dr. Ashish Jha, Dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, went on two TV networks yesterday to sound the alarm, and tell you what you should do to stay safe. Read on for 5 essential life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.