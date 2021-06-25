Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wisconsin State

WisEye Morning Minute: Wisconsin's R.O.I. on the American Rescue Plan Act Fund

madison
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday, local governmental officials and other community leaders held a summit to share their experience and thoughts on investing funds authorized by the American Rescue Plan Act. During the summit, Mark O'Connell, Wisconsin Counties executive director; Jerry Deschane, Wisconsin Municipalities executive director; and Michael Koles, Wisconsin Towns Association executive director discussed ARPA requirements, restrictions and opportunities. In this segment, Koles begins discussing the U.S. Treasury's interim spending guidance then transitions into the flexibility of the revenue loss formula. Deschane follows up by recommending that every community complete a loss of revenue calculation using the federal formula which, based on Dale Knapp of Forward Analytics' calculations, could be a significant portion of money. To address the COVID-19 crisis, the federal government allocated $350 billion to states and local governments. In Wisconsin, $1.2 billion was allocated to cities, towns and villages and will flow mostly through the state. Counties received $1.1 billion directly from the U.S. Treasury. This money will be sent in two installments - the first of which was received mid-May for roughly half. The second payment will most likely come next year, no sooner than May 2022. Local governments were given four categories to spend the money including: expenditures related to the economic impacts of COVID; premiums paid for essential workers; investments in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure; and lost revenue.

madison.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#R O I#Wisconsin Municipalities#Arpa#The U S Treasury#Forward Analytics#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
Related
Saline County, KSPosted by
Salina Post

Saline County seeks input about American Rescue Plan funding

Saline County wants to know what you think about the use of Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds awarded to the county. On March 11, the American Rescue Plan Act was signed into law. This act allocates $350 billion nationwide to Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds. Counties will share $65.1 billion of this amount via direct allocations from the U.S. Treasury.
Detroit, MIwcmu.org

Detroit expects to receive American Rescue Plan Act

Mayor Mike Duggan’s plan to spend federal money for pandemic relief is moving forward. Detroit City Council approved the budget framework Tuesday. Detroit is expected to receive 826-million dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act. Duggan wants most of that funding for blight remediation and to offset revenue shortfalls. Many residents objected to the plan during City Council’s public comment. Toyia Watts is president of the Charlevoix Village Association.
PoliticsBeaver County Times

Wolf: Local governments can still request American Rescue Plan funds

Local governments in Pennsylvania still have time to request portions of federal Local Fiscal Recovery funding provided by the American Rescue Plan. Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development Secretary Dennis Davin announced Thursday that an extension granted by the U.S. Department of Treasury allows municipalities to request funding that would replace revenue lost during COVID-19, support economic stabilization and address systemic public health and economic challenges.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Pennsylvania to hold on to $5B in American Rescue Plan funds

The state of Pennsylvania received an additional $7.3 billion in its coffers from the American Rescue Plan Act but is holding on to the majority of the funds. Pennsylvania ended the 2020-2021 budget year with a $3 billion surplus and lawmakers chose to save the surplus along with more than $5 billion from the American Rescue Plan. State lawmakers are allocating the remaining ARP dollars toward highway construction, nursing homes and housing construction.
Politicsmadison

WisEye Morning Minute: Gov. Evers Addresses Questions on 2021-23 Budget

On Tuesday, Governor Tony Evers held a news conference to address the opioid epidemic and the signing of Wisconsin Act 57 which requires the attorney general to cooperate with local governments that are parties to opiate litigation and specifies how the settlement agreement may be used. In this segment, Gov. Evers addresses media questions on the budget and the tax cut.
Beaver Dam, WIWiscnews.com

WisEye Morning Minute: GOP Legislators on 2021-23 Budget Passage

As reported by WisPolitics.com, the state budget is now before Gov. Tony Evers after it cleared the Senate on a bipartisan vote. Three Dems joined all 20 Republicans Wednesday night in backing the bill. The massive bill also drew four Dem votes in the Assembly. On Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R-Oostburg) and JFC Co-Chair Rep. Mark Born (R-Beaver Dam) addressed questions on whether or not Gov. Evers would sign or veto the bill.
Politicsmadison

WisEye Morning Minute: Gov. Evers Signs Four Policing Bills Into Law

On this episode of Rewind: Your Week in Review, WisconsinEye host Briana Reilly and guest co-host Jessica VanEgeren discuss Gov. Evers signing four policing bills into law including one measure to ban the police use of chokeholds, except in self defense and in situations where the officer feels their life is at risk. Evers had previously called for banning the practice without any exceptions. He also signed bills to: require law enforcement to publish use-of-force data online, require DOJ to collect data and publish an annual report on use-of-force incidents, and compel DOJ to distribute community-policing grant dollars to communities. Other related bills are still circulating in the Capitol including a statewide use-of-force policy which was recently passed on the Assembly floor with an amendment following a request from the Milwaukee Police Union. VanEgeren explained that the amendment would delay implementation until 2022 and require officers to report colleagues who they see using "unnecessary force" and to intervene when they see colleagues using "excessive force." But, this bill would no longer require officers to intervene if they observe "reasonable use-of-force."
Wyoming Statethecentersquare.com

Study: American Rescue Plan funding represents 22.7% budget increase for Wyoming

(The Center Square) – A study of federal relief spending details how significant of an impact the first deployment of American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds will be for Wyoming. According to the study by PEW Trusts, the $1.7 billion Wyoming received under the plan represents a 22.7% year-over-year increase to the state’s budget. The study determined this increase is the largest in the country.
Travis County, TXPosted by
Community Impact Austin

Travis County approves $73.87 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding

The Travis County Commissioners Court unanimously passed $73.87 million in funding that comes from the American Rescue Plan Act. The first track continues funding for programs established thanks to federal dollars from the Coronavirus Relief Funds. Funding for track one totaled over $38.38 million, with the largest allocation going toward supporting small businesses through $8 million to TCTX Thrive.
Whitefish Bay, WIKenosha News.com

WisEye Morning Minute: Signing of the 2021-23 Budget and Historic Tax Cut

As reported by WisPolitics.com, Gov. Tony Evers OK'd a more than $2 billion income tax cut that reduces one of Wisconsin's three brackets as he largely signed off on the budget that Republicans sent him last week. But he nixed a provision to update income tax withholding tables and a $550 million transfer to the budget stabilization fund that Republicans had proposed. In his veto message, Evers wrote taxpayers will already see significant savings in the budget he signed and nixing the update in withholding tables will not impact anyone's tax liability. Rather than seeing additional money in their paychecks, taxpayers will instead continue to see the money in their refunds from the state. He also wrote the budget stabilization fund was already flush with cash and the $550 million, which will now remain in the general fund, could be used to "address gaps and shortfalls in the Legislature's budget actions." In all, Evers' veto message listed 50 changes he made to the budget. During a signing ceremony at a Whitefish Bay school, the governor also announced he's investing more than $100 million in federal funds into K-12 education. In a separate news conference following the governor's budget signing, Joint Committee on Finance Co-Chair Representative Mark Born (R-Beaver Dam) responded.
Colby, WIWiscnews.com

WisEye Morning Minute: Designating Colby as the State Cheese

On Wednesday, the Assembly Committee on Local Government held a public hearing on Assembly Bill 311 which would designate Colby as the state cheese. Senator Kathy Bernier (R-Chippewa Falls) and Representative Donna Rozar (R-Marshfield) reintroduced the bill which, as reported by Scott Bauer of the Associated Press, has been introduced several times, including in 2019, but never passed due to concerns that naming just one official cheese would hurt the sales, or reputation, of others. Backers, who tried and failed to pass the bill last session, said recognizing Colby is not about saying it's the best or most popular in Wisconsin, but recognizing its unique state history. In this segment, Committee Chair Representative Todd Novak (R-Dodgeville) and Rep. Rozar discuss the bill.
Real Estatemansionglobal.com

How Will Housing Relief From the American Rescue Plan Act Work in Illinois?

Every week, Mansion Global poses a tax question to real estate tax attorneys. Here is this week’s question. Q. I have read that the American Rescue Plan Act awards homeowners property tax relief as well as assistance with homeowners association fees/late fees, and insurance payments. Can you explain how that will work in Illinois?
Cedar Rapids, IAcbs2iowa.com

Linn Co., Cedar Rapids outline plans for American Rescue Plan funding

Thursday, the City of Cedar Rapids announced the city is receiving $28 million dollars in American Rescue Plan funding and Linn County is getting $44 million. The federal government outlined what municipalities can use the funding for: Responding to the direct and indirect issues from the pandemic. Replacing revenue lost during the pandemic and infrastructure.
Oneida County, NYObserver-Dispatch

Oneida County communities mull how to spend American Rescue Plan funds

Initial federal money through the American Rescue Plan is starting to come into the region, and municipalities have begun looking at how best to implement it. Although Utica already released details on what it plans to use the first $12 million through its Prosperity Initiative, other municipalities – and Oneida County – are still debating how best to utilize the money.
Whitefish, MTFlathead Beacon

Flathead Valley Cities Receive American Rescue Plan Funds

Flathead County’s three largest cities recently received chunks of federal funding as part of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), which Congress passed on March 11. The ARPA appropriates $19.53 billion to states for distribution to tens of thousands of non-entitlement units (NEU) of local government, which includes cities smaller than 50,000 residents. Montana had 125 eligible cities based on 2019 population estimates, and on June 25, Gov. Greg Gianforte announced that 121 cities had received more than $43 million in ARPA funds. The funds are an initial distribution, accounting for roughly half of the total allocation for each NEU.
Politicsoml.org

Oklahoma Cities Prepare for American Rescue Plan Funding

(eCap) Most Oklahoma cities are waiting to receive their American Rescue Plan funds while also lobbying the federal government to reconsider rules related to city utility fees. Right now, Oklahoma municipalities will be eligible for more than $500 million in federal COVID-19 aid dollars. Oklahoma Municipal League Executive Director Mike...
Virginia StateNBC 29 News

$304.5 million in American Rescue Act funding announced for Virginia towns

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Governor’s Office Release) - Governor Ralph Northam has announced the Commonwealth has distributed about $304.5 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to 190 towns. Northam says these payments represent the first half of funding provided by the U.S. Treasury for Non-Entitlement Units of local government,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy