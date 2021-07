We enjoyed a phenomenal morning of bird photography with a southeast wind and most sunny skies. It clouded over in the afternoon so we headed back early and enjoyed a phenomenal afternoon of bird photography with the world as a huge soft box. Between the four of us we created many, many thousands of images. In including more than a few good ones. Mike De Rosa got a killer sequence of a Laughing Gull stealing a long skinny fish from an adult tern. After a brief tug of war, each was partially rewarded as the fish broke in two. As mentioned in yesterday’s blog post, blue skies in the afternoon with an east wind is death on bird photography. The cloudy bright conditions were perfect for anything you chose to do. And we did a lot.