Orlando Pride sign English defender Amy Turner

The Orlando Pride fortified their defense with the signing of English defender Amy Turner on Friday.

Turner signed a two-year contract with an option for an additional year. The Pride utilized allocation money in the deal.

The defender previously played for Manchester United, where she recorded 67 appearances and four goals over the past three years since the club’s inception. Turner won the FA Cup with the Reds in 2019.

“Amy is a player we identified early in our recruitment process for this season who could add more quality in a key position for us, allowing us to both strengthen the way we play now while opening opportunities for more tactically flexible play moving forward,” general manager Ian Fleming said. “Amy’s body of work as a professional speaks for itself. She’s fought her way up the English tiers of football and played for some of the biggest clubs in the world, and now she’ll challenge herself again by playing in the most competitive league in the world as a member of the Pride. We’re thrilled to bring her to Orlando.”

A native of Sheffield, Turner started her career with the Doncaster Rovers Belles before departing for the United States to play for Hofstra University in the NCAA. The defender started every match of her freshman season at centerback but returned to England for the inaugural FA season in 2011.

Turner struggled at first to find a place in the new women’s top flight but worked her way into the league with the Lincoln Ladies in 2013. She was a finalist for the Professional Footballers’ Association Women’s Young Player of the Year in 2015, losing out to English star Leah Williamson.

After suffering a knee injury in 2016, Turner took a year to recover before signing briefly with Liverpool, then making the jump to Manchester United.

Turner previously played for the England women’s national team, playing in four matches of the team’s Cyprus Cup win in 2015.

The defender joins a deeply competitive group along the backline. Captain Ali Krieger and rookie Phoebe McClernon have started every match of the regular season, helping the unbeaten Pride secure the top spot in the NWSL rankings.

However, her addition could help the team bolster its defense during the Olympics when outside back Ali Riley departs for Tokyo. Coach Marc Skinner considers Riley to be the most consistent player on the team this season. In her absences, midfielder Gunny Jónsdóttir has moved into the backline, pulling one of the team’s most important midfield threats out of position.

The Pride’s next match is on Saturday in Houston against the Dash, a second-straight road game for the team this week.

