Ukraine have led something of a charmed life at Euro 2020 so far. In fact, if it wasn't for tomorrow's opponents, Sweden, they wouldn't have qualified for the knock-outs at all. With just three points and a negative goal difference from the groups, can Andriy Shevchenko's side upset the odds and take out the Swedes? The game is free to watch in 4K on BBC iPlayer tomorrow at 8pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch a Sweden vs Ukraine live stream wherever you are in the world.