JD Shelburne Hits His Stride on New Album Straight from Kentucky: 'I Feel Like It's My Time'

Life has long been a waiting game for JD Shelburne. At 38 years old, the proud Kentucky native with the country music pedigree has long played small gigs for measly audiences and miniscule tips. But last year, when he finally reached a place in his career where he had established the fanbase and the momentum to release his debut album, and when he finally received the news that his wife was expecting the baby they had long prayed for after dealing with infertility, the pandemic took hold. Tour dates were canceled, and album prep was scratched and Shelburne - along with the rest of the world - found himself without any sort of game plan.