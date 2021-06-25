Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fresno, CA

Gunfire exchanged outside central Fresno gas station, police searching for suspects

Posted by 
California Sun rise
California Sun rise
 16 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11BwGE_0af6OhKo00
Gunfire exchanged outside central Fresno gas station, police searching for suspectsshuttershock

Fresno police are searching for two groups of people who exchanged gunfire at a gas station in central Fresno.

Gunfire exchanged at outside central Fresno gas station happened around 11:30 pm on Thursday at the Sinclair station on Blackstone and Dakota Avenues.When officers arrived, they found multiple shell casings in the parking lot and the street.Detectives say they have not received any reports of shooting victims. There were no witnesses at the scene.

Investigators say surveillance video will help them identify the shooters.

"Based on the video, it does appear that there was an exchange of gunfire. We're probably going to have to analyze the video a little bit more. But based on what we have right now, it appears that two groups of people were firing back and forth," said Fresno Police Lt. Israel Reyes.

Detectives say they have not received any reports of shooting victims.Police are looking for a red, four-door vehicle and a gray Chevy Malibu, which gunfire may have hit.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fresno Police Department.

Related Story:-

1 dead, several injured after shots fired at Lake Merritt in Oakland, police say

One person is dead and several others injured after gunshots were fired at Lake Merritt in Oakland, northern California, on Saturday, police said.

The shooting happened on Lakeshore Avenue at Lake Merritt just after 6p.m. where people had gathered for a Juneteenth celebration in Oakland on the other side of the lake.

A 22-year-old male from San Francisco was shot and killed near the event. Six others were injured. They were reported to be in stable condition.

Police officials estimated a crowd of approximately 1,000 people in the area.

Crime Stoppers of Oakland and the Oakland Police Department are offering up to $40,000 for information leading to the arrest(s) in this case.


This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
California Sun rise

California Sun rise

California State
283
Followers
104
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

To update audience with latest happenings in California.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Crime & Safety
State
California State
City
Fresno, CA
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Fresno Police Department#Blackstone#Chevy#Juneteenth#Creator Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Posted by
California Sun rise

Reward increases for 2019 central Fresno murder case

Reward increases for 2019 central Fresno murder caseshuttershock. The reward for information is growing in central Fresno cold case. In 2019, 53-year-old Ernesto Hernandez was found beaten to death in a central Fresno alley near Mayfair Drive, just a few steps away from his home.
Tulare County, CAPosted by
California Sun rise

Alleged Pistachio thief faces up to 3 years and 8 months in prison for crime, DA says

Alleged Pistachio thief faces up to 3 years and 8 months in prison for crime, DA saysshuttershock. Officials say Alberto Montemayor, 34, of Montemayor Trucking in Delano was arrested for stealing around 42,000 pounds of pistachios from an agricultural company on Friday and booked in Tulare County for the incident.As During the month of June, the Touchstone Pistachio Company ran through its routine audit earlier this month, something wasn’t adding up.More than 42,000 pounds of pistachios had vanished.

Comments / 0

Community Policy