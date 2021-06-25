Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

4 Advice for Every Data Enthusiast— My Professional Experience

By Editors' Picks
towardsdatascience.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow different the classroom and industrial employment experience. The Data field is a vast world, where many branches within the field. Therefore, you could hold many titles in this field, such as Data Scientist, Data Analyst, Data Engineer, Business Intelligence, Machine Learning Engineer, and many more. However, whatever your data title you hold currently, it always starts somewhere — and it starts from education.

towardsdatascience.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Science#Data Field#Data Scientist#Data Analyst#Business Intelligence#Data Engineer#Communication Mentor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Relationship Advice
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Career Development & Advice
Related
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

The 5 things every data analyst should know

#1 If your analysis doesn’t have any bias, then look again. A bias is an inclination for or against an idea. Most of the time, this is totally unconscious, it takes place mainly when our results are exactly how we expect them to be. We are all human beings, if we have expectations about something, and after digging the data a bit, our first results are as per our expectations, then we tend to stop right there. When our results aren’t how we expect them to be we can keep digging until there are.
Economyaithority.com

Dynata Expands Connected Data Strategy, Delivering A Holistic View of the Customer Experience

Patented Connected Data offering and extensive partner ecosystem connect first-, second-and third-party data sources, enabling integrated data-driven insights & measurement even in a cookieless world. Dynata, the world’s largest first-party data platform for insights, activation, and measurement, continues to grow its patented Connected Data offering through the combination of strategic...
ScienceForbes

Big Data: The Science Behind A Better Customer Experience

William Niles is the Chief Executive Officer for Brinks Home. No matter what industry you work in, by now, you have probably heard people talking about “big data.” You don’t have to be Facebook or Google to know that customer interactions can yield a wealth of information that helps you tailor, improve and enhance the customer experience. With more data available than ever before — in fact, some experts say that by 2025 there will be 463 exabytes of data created daily — it's easy to lose the human element as you measure new KPIs or NPVs on your company or customers.
Softwarenewmilfordspectrum.com

The Proactive Solution to Data Protection That Every Modern Business Should Be Using

Privacy by design goes much further than simple data protection. It’s a holistic approach to privacy and security that works seamlessly across the systems, operations and infrastructure on which organizations rely. It asks hard questions about the way companies collect, store and manage information and doesn’t stop until the answers are clear. In short, privacy by design is a response to the growing need for transparency and accountability where data is concerned — but a proactive one.
Technologybizjournals

Data, AI and the incredible impact of meaningful customer experiences

Customer centricity can be tricky. It’s supposed to mean being so in synch with customers’ needs and values that they are at the center of your brand universe. Sometimes, though, I see organizations so focused on customer touchpoints in the quest for customer centricity that they forget the customer. They put the website or the mobile app or the chatbot development at the center of their universe, forgetting that the customer – the human – needs to reside there.
ComputersItproportal

Turning end-user experience monitoring data into actionable insights

Most organizations today already enjoy a wealth of visibility into device usage, provided that each device remains inside the corporate network or when using on-premise applications. But very few of these organizations have the same level of visibility into their remote or distributed workforce. The global COVID pandemic has brought about an explosion in numbers of employees working remotely. This remote workforce depends on an increasing number of public cloud, SaaS and internet applications, and therefore it’s become harder to see, control and troubleshoot any issues that arise.
TechnologyBenzinga

Why The Customer Experience Now Starts At The Data Layer — Not The Transaction Layer

Consumers and companies alike are concerned about data privacy. Last week, McDonald’s (NYSE: MCD) reported that customer and employee information was leaked due to a data security breach. The breach impacted the company’s markets in Taiwan, South Korea, and the United States. A simple food transaction made these consumers vulnerable to stolen or exploited data. As companies become more dependent on digital processes, tools, and information systems, we have discovered that data security is sorely lacking.
Ohio Statepaloaltonetworks.com

Drawn to the Data: My Internal Mobility Story

When I began attending Xavier University in Ohio, my interest in math prompted me to earn a bachelor’s degree in finance. I had no idea when I began the program that I would end up actively seeking out a data analytics role at a cybersecurity firm, but it’s a position I’m really happy to have.
Jobsdatasciencecentral.com

Salary Trends for Data Scientists and Machine Learning Professionals

If you are wondering how much a data scientist earns, whether you are a hiring manager or looking for a job, there are plenty of websites providing rather detailed information, broken down by area, seniority, and skills. Here I focus on the United States, offering a summary based on various trusted websites.
Technologyaithority.com

iQor Launches Digitally Irresistible, A New Podcast Dedicated to Customer Experience Professionals

Tech-enabled BPO launches podcast that focuses on delivering great customer experiences through digital technology and irresistible people. iQor, a managed services provider of customer engagement and technology-enabled BPO solutions, is excited to announce the launch of their new podcast, Digitally Irresistible. “We’re excited to launch the Digitally Irresistible podcast with...
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

A Data Scientist’s Guide to Creating and Deploying Apps

A quick guide for data scientists on resources for creating and deploying web applications. I am frequently asked by other data scientists and students the best way to create and deploy apps. And creating apps is a great idea! It is very powerful to be able to deliver a machine learning project in some type of interactive format. However, as data scientists, we typically are not experts in web development, so, historically, we had to collaborate with web developers to create apps (not that there is anything wrong with that and there are still many times where we may want the experts come in to create our apps). Well in 2021, thanks to many open-source developers, data scientists are empowered to make their own apps without spending an excessive amount of time studying web development! Creating apps for data science projects is easier than ever. Here, I share a couple of libraries and resources I have found useful.
Sciencetowardsdatascience.com

What’s New to Learn in Data Science this Summer?

The future of tech and business is data: how do we stay relevant!?. In the rapidly expanding world of today, technology is ever-evolving. We are developing at a rate like never before. Time and again, we read these statistics about 90% of the world’s data being generated in the last one or two years, out of which less than 10% is being analyzed right now.
ComputersEngadget

Learn how to communicate with SQL databases for $20

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. Businesses use data to make informed decisions that will maximize their profits. However, these companies need professionals who know how to use query languages and communicate with databases in order to make sense of all that information. For this reason, learning SQL (Structured Query Language) is highly recommended if you want to land a job as a data scientist, a QA tester or even a business analyst.
Economytowardsdatascience.com

5 Examples Where Data Scientists Can’t Be Automated

As data science has increased in popularity, as well as become more well-defined, there has been the idea that data science itself can be automated. While, yes, there are plenty of processes that data scientists do that can and probably will be automated, there are key steps to the process that will almost always need expert intervention. Some aspects of data science like model comparison, visualization creation, and data cleaning, can be automated. However, some of these steps are not really where data scientists are the most valuable in the first place. While data science education often focuses on coding and model development, the main reason a person has to guide this process is because of how data science should be incorporated into a business and product. I will discuss this concept in more detail below, as well as five examples of when data scientists cannot be automated.
Googletowardsdatascience.com

Data as a product vs data products. What are the differences?

Understand with examples the similarities and differences between a “data product” and “data as a product”. Since the publication of the data mesh introductory article by Zhamak Dehghani, there has been a lot of discussion around the definition of what is a “data product” in and outside of the data mesh context.
EconomyMySanAntonio

Marketers, Turn Your Data Literacy into a Data Superpower

The concept of data literacy didn’t exist when I started my career in marketing in the mid-1990s. We had few marketing channels, all of which were offline, and we had to track them manually in spreadsheets. We distributed leads to our sales team on a floppy disk. We sent coupons to prospects, and every day I had to go to the mailbox to see which coupons came back filled out. As scarce as it was, data was still extremely important back then.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

15 Numpy Functionalities That Every Data Scientist Must Know

A large portion of machine learning is working with mathematical operations. Since math is an integral part of most data science projects, it becomes essential for beginner data scientists to dwell more deeply into the following subject. A great utility that is offered by one of the best programming languages for data science, in Python, is the numpy library.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Every Data Scientist Should Use PyCaret

Here’s why… the one-stop-shop for Machine Learning. Creating, Interpreting, and Predicting Final Model. Whereas data scientists in the past have had to use quite a bit of code to come up with testing, comparing, and evaluating machine learning algorithms, there has recently been an emergence of libraries in Python that reduce that work significantly. One of those libraries is PyCaret [2], by Moez Ali, an open-source library with small amounts of code required that ultimately allows you to quickly prepare data to deploy your final model in minutes. There are several benefits, which are native to the functions of PyCaret. Some of those benefits include ease of use, efficiency, and learning about new machine learning algorithms. In addition to those more board benefits, there are also around four main steps that all PyCaret models follow that serve as easy ways to execute a process that otherwise, could take more time without this library. With that being said, I will be discussing the four steps along with their respective benefits and advantages below.
EconomyVentureBeat

Put a first-party data strategy to work for your customer experience

Businesses have long relied on data collected through third-party cookies to fuel their targeted top-of-funnel marketing campaigns. In the era of big data, third-party cookies offered a compelling, data-driven way for marketers to target and measure otherwise anonymous users. But privacy concerns brought about significant browser changes that eliminate support for third-party cookies.

Comments / 0

Community Policy