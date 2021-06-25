Cancel
New York City, NY

How Cops Lie to Kids in Interrogations—and Get Away With It

Vice
Vice
 17 days ago

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. Anyone who’s watched true-crime shows knows cops lie to adult suspects to get a confession. But right now, in real life, cops in the U.S. are also entirely free to use deceptive tactics on children in the interrogation room, like falsely telling them they have incriminating DNA samples, fingerprints, or a weapon linking them to an offense. They can even imply a child will be charged as a juvenile and allowed to go home if they simply admit fault.

