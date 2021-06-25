The Supreme Court Denied a Child Labor Claim Against U.S. Firms: What to Know
A recent decision by the highest U.S. court has stirred concerns among human rights activists that grave abuses will continue in the cocoa fields of West Africa. But the July 17 judgment by the Supreme Court, though not finding major U.S. chocolate firms culpable for the violations, still upheld the underlying principle that allows American businesses to be held responsible for violating fundamental human rights. U.S.-based businesses will have to take heed.www.cfr.org