Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

After February blackouts, energy companies gear up for high summer demand

By Allison Kite
Posted by 
Missouri Independent
Missouri Independent
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gGfeP_0af6NKGQ00

KANSAS CITY — Even before summer officially began, parts of Kansas and Missouri saw the year’s first heat wave stress an electrical grid nearly consumed by a cold snap just a few months ago .

Earlier this month, as air conditioners worked overtime to keep up with peak temperatures in the 90s, the Southwest Power Pool, which manages electricity across 14 states from Louisiana to Wyoming, issued a resource alert, telling utilities it was experiencing high usage, though it didn’t expect energy shortages.

And Evergy activated its “Energy Savings Events,” raising the temperatures slightly in participating customers’ homes. It’s the first time since rolling blackouts in February that SPP customers have been alerted to strain on the grid.

But experts and utilities say they’re prepared to handle summer peaks.

It’s “nothing, at least from our expectation about what we see in the data, nothing compared to what we saw in the winter,” said John Moura, director of reliability assessment and performance analysis, for the North American Electric Reliability Corporation.

Every spring, NERC assesses reliability across the grid . This year, it determined SPP, which Evergy belongs to, had “normal risk,” its lowest-level risk category. But the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, the transmission organization covering Ameren Missouri, is at elevated risk for energy shortfall if it experiences extreme demand or generator outages. It has enough power to meet requirements during normal peaks. That doesn’t mean the whole of MISO is at risk.

Both Ameren and Evergy say they’re geared up for the summer heat.

On the whole, Moura said, the power system is highly tuned for summer. Utilities expect demand to peak every year in the summer and prepare for it. He said NERC’s own forecasts are better in the summer, where extreme weather can be harder to predict in the winter.

“The winter … we all think is something that really can’t happen again, and we’re going to make sure through a variety of different mechanisms that the system is much more resilient to withstand that,” Moura said.

Summer temperatures

Average daily temperatures in Kansas City reached a peak of 87 degrees on June 17 and 18. Max temperatures on those days reached 98. While that didn’t break existing three-digit temperature records, it was warmer than normal for June.

Averaged over the past 30 years, Kansas City max temperatures in June are normally in the low to mid 80s.

Kansas City’s heatwave paled in comparison to severe heat in the southwest — where temperatures soared well above 100 degrees — and Texas, where the Electric Reliability Council of Texas asked residents to scale back their power usage last week.

But summer temperatures drive electrical demand to its peaks every year. And where frigid temperatures in February led to a shortage of natural gas and caused some issues for wind turbines, summer brings its own challenges from extreme heat to severe storms.

“Picture a storm event that knocks out several power lines and then the next day the storm clears and it’s 98 degrees outside,” said Kevin Anders, vice president of operations and technical services for Ameren Missouri.

Over the next month, temperatures in the West, across the northern United States and in the Northeast are likely to be higher than average.

In Kansas and Missouri, the National Weather Service says there’s roughly equal probability temperatures and precipitation could be above or below normal. Average high temperatures in July in Kansas City over the last three decades are typically in the high 80s.

Stemming demand

When demand is high, both Evergy and Ameren have voluntary programs that allow the utility to cool customers’ homes off and then raise the temperature slightly to reduce the amount of energy during peak times.

Industrial-level battery storage may be widely available in the future, but for now, electric utilities have to match energy demand moment by moment. Meeting peak demand times requires reducing customers’ usage or having loads of extra generating capacity only to need it a few times a year.

“You can design for incredible reliability, but then it’s going to be incredibly expensive,” said Ashok Gupta, a senior energy economist for the Natural Resources Defense Council.

Gupta wants utilities and state regulators to focus more on energy efficiency programs, lowering customers’ demand by better insulating homes and replacing outdated air conditioners or HVAC units. Evergy presented to the Kansas Corporation Commission on Thursday, saying it has some of those programs in Missouri.

“We can generate more electricity and generate more electricity, but if half of that is going out of leaky windows and leaky roofs, how is that cost effective?” Gupta said.

Correction: An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated the first time Evergy activated its “Energy Savings Events” program and incorrectly named the Natural Resources Defense Council. It has been updated.

The post After February blackouts, energy companies gear up for high summer demand appeared first on Missouri Independent .

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Missouri Independent

Missouri Independent

645
Followers
285
Post
194K+
Views
ABOUT

The Missouri Independent is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering state government, politics and policy. It is staffed by veteran Missouri reporters and is dedicated to its mission of relentless investigative journalism that sheds light on how decisions in Jefferson City are made and their impact on individuals across the Show-Me State. Our journalists adhere to the ethics guidelines of the Society of Professional Journalists and the National Press Photographers Association, as well as the practices embraced by organizations like the Associated Press, ProPublica and The Center for Investigative Reporting. The Independent is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. We retain full editorial independence, and all editorial decisions are made by our journalists. Donors have no influence over content.

 https://missouriindependent.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Efficiency#Energy Demand#Energy Companies#Summer Heat#Weather#The Southwest Power Pool#Nerc#Ameren Missouri
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
Clay County, MOPosted by
Missouri Independent

Jay Nixon plans to headline Clay County Democrat event, fueling Senate speculation

While Democrats hoping to capture the party’s 2022 U.S. Senate nomination scramble to raise their profile, and the Republican field increasingly looking like a scrum, Jay Nixon is waiting quietly in the wings.  A Democrat who served two terms as governor and four as attorney general, Nixon began fielding calls from national party leaders the […] The post Jay Nixon plans to headline Clay County Democrat event, fueling Senate speculation appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Maine StatePosted by
Missouri Independent

What is the ‘Show Me State’ showing its citizens and the nation?

The state of Missouri, the “Show Me State,” is located in the heart of America. In addition to the sass and symbolism the nickname and location connote, what a great geographical and strategic position to be in — to lead, to bring about positive improvements in the lives of its citizens and be a great […] The post What is the ‘Show Me State’ showing its citizens and the nation? appeared first on Missouri Independent.
PoliticsPosted by
Missouri Independent

Capitol Perspectives: The two sides of Bob Griffin

The passing of former Missouri House Speaker Bob Griffin last week reminds me of a conflict I’ve seen so often with public officials between dedication to serving the public versus seeking financial or political gain. In his historic 15 years as speaker, Griffin accomplished so much and respect from his colleagues of both sides of […] The post Capitol Perspectives: The two sides of Bob Griffin appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Energy Industrytdworld.com

AVANGRID Poised to Build Green Hydrogen Future

AVANGRID, Inc. has submitted multiple responses as part of the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE's) Request for Information (RFI) on ways to enable low-cost clean hydrogen at scale, outlining green hydrogen concepts for Connecticut, New York, Maine, Oregon, and the Gulf Coast. "We believe the time for green hydrogen as...
Minnesota Stateifallsjournal.com

AG Ellison says Minnesota gas companies mismanaged rates in winter storm

(The Center Square) – Attorney General Keith Ellison is recommending the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (PUC) reverse billing actions taken ty the state's natural gas utilities last February when the companies passed on $380 million in increased costs to ratepayers. 2021 President’s Day weekend. Citing comments filed with the PUC,...
Energy IndustryFortune

Gas sellers made $11 billion while millions of Texans were without power in February

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. The official autopsy of the great Texas winter blackout of February 2021 quickly established a clear timeline of events: Electric utilities cut off power to customers and distributors as well as natural gas producers, which in turn triggered a negative feedback loop that sunk the state deeper and deeper into frigid darkness.
Texas StateArkansas Online

In Texas cold, gas sellers hit windfall

The official autopsy of the great Texas winter blackout of February quickly established a clear timeline of events: Electric utilities cut off power to customers and distributors as well as natural gas producers, which in turn triggered a negative feedback loop that sunk the state deeper and deeper into frigid darkness.
Minnesota StateRegister Citizen

Heat pumps on the rise after Minnesota passes new energy law

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Air source heat pumps are on the rise in rural Minnesota and utility officials expect momentum to grow as a result of the state’s new energy conservation law. A year-and-a-half-old collaboration between the nonprofit Center for Energy and Environment and five outstate Minnesota utilities is...
San Diego County, CAPosted by
CBS 8

SDG&E preps for high power demand by adding ‘Top Gun energy storage’ facility

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Signaling the warning that whenever California sees extremely hot temperatures, we should be prepared for flex alerts unequivocally. San Diegans just took part in the first flex alerts of the year on June 17 and June 18, and now, the California ISO, or Independent System Operator and SDG&E said customers could be called to conserve again and again.
Spokane, WACBS News

As Pacific Northwest cooks, some energy customers hit with multiple blackouts

Spokane, Wash. — The rolling blackouts that cut electricity for tens of thousands of Spokane, Washington, residents amid this week's record-breaking heat wave mostly hit the same power customers repeatedly because of strains on equipment that couldn't handle the blistering temperatures, utility officials said. And there was plenty of power...
Energy IndustryBUnow

Summer Energy Saving Tips

*Editor’s note: This year-long series about financial literacy is sponsored by PSECU. Turning up your air conditioner may seem like an easy solution for beating the heat in the summer months, but your energy expenses can add up quickly if you depend on your thermostat too much. So, how do you strike a balance when you’re battling the heat?
Washington Statekpq.com

Chelan PUD Ensures Electrical System Designed to Handle High Energy Demand

With rolling blackouts scheduled in other Washington state regions, Chelan PUD has an electrical system designed to meet the current energy demand in the excessive temperatures. “We don’t foresee any problems during this heat wave,” said Rachel Hansen, communications strategist. “We are a winter peaking utility which means that our...
Iron County, UTslenterprise.com

RMP announces new solar facility in Iron Co.

Rocky Mountain Power has announced the addition of a new solar energy project to be built in Iron County on behalf of Facebook for its data center in Eagle Mountain. The Appaloosa solar project will be developed under Rocky Mountain Power’s Schedule 34 green energy tariff, which allows large customers to purchase renewable energy generated on their behalf.
Arizona StateMiddletown Press

Cow manure methane may soon fuel cars, heat homes in Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — A new energy facility southwest of Phoenix scheduled to open in December will capture methane from cow manure and reuse the biogas as renewable natural fuel. Facility stakeholders told The Arizona Republic the process will capture harmful gases that would otherwise escape into the atmosphere and exacerbate climate change.
California Stategoldrushcam.com

California ISO Issues Flex Alert for Monday, July 12 Due to Wildfires, Heat

July 12, 2021 - FOLSOM, Calif. – With electric transmission lines from Oregon still unreliable due to the explosive Bootleg Fire and continued high temperatures across the West resulting in increased demand for electricity, the California Independent System Operator (ISO) issued a statewide Flex Alert for Monday, July 12 to help stabilize the state’s electric grid and deal with uncertainty created by the extraordinary conditions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy