‘F9’ Speeds to $7.1 Million at Thursday Box Office

Universal's new "F9: The Fast Saga" not only lapped all other films in North American theaters this weekend, it pulverized them with an estimated take of $70 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday. Confirming the persistent appeal of fast cars and muscle-bound men, this ninth installment in the "Fast and Furious" franchise easily became the biggest money-maker since the Covid-19 pandemic began, even as one in five US theaters and most of those in Canada remain shuttered. Ticket sales overseas have passed $300 million. The plot? Suffice it to say that Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and John Cena have to deal not only with exploding cars, plane crashes and private armies but also rocket cars, electromagnetic weapons and ominous satellites. Coming in second -- left far behind in the dust of "F9" -- was Paramount's "A Quiet Place Part II," at $6.2 million for the three-day weekend. The John Krasinski-directed horror film, starring his wife Emily Blunt, has shown staying power, however. Since its release five weeks ago it has taken in $136 million domestically and $112 million overseas.