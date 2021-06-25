Cancel
‘F9’ Speeds to $7.1 Million at Thursday Box Office

By Brian Welk
“F9,” the ninth movie in the “Fast & Furious” franchise, has gotten off to a quick start by grossing $7.1 million from 3,100 screens for preview showings beginning at 7:00 p.m. The film will open wide at 4,179 North American theaters this weekend, which is the largest theater count since the pandemic shutdown began.

