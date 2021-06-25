Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Duval County, FL

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Duval, Coastal Flagler, Coastal Nassau by NWS

weather.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-25 10:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-26 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Coastal Flagler; Coastal Nassau; Coastal St. Johns HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Northeast Florida Beaches. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

alerts.weather.gov
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Nassau County, FL
County
Flagler County, FL
County
Duval County, FL
County
Saint Johns County, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rip Currents#Beaches#Lifeguard#Coastal Duval#Coastal Flagler#Coastal Nassau
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Brazoria County, TXweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-11 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-11 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Galveston Island; Matagorda Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Matagorda Islands, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula Counties. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Lake County, INweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Lake by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-11 22:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-11 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING Waves continue to subside. As a result, the Beach Hazards Statement will be allowed to expire.
Environmentweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-11 16:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Beaches of eastern St Croix. * WHEN...Until Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Environmentweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-11 19:00:00 Expires: 2021-07-12 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Culebra. * WHEN...Through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Duval County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Duval, South Central Duval by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-11 11:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-11 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck! Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Coastal Duval; South Central Duval SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN DUVAL COUNTY UNTIL 600 PM EDT * At 523 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over Unf, moving north at 20 mph. * Winds in excess of 45 mph, excessive cloud-to-ground lightning, and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Unf, Arlington, Baymeadows, Bayard, Craig Field and Fort Caroline.
Environmentweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-11 21:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Culebra. * WHEN...Through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Environmentweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 00:24:00 Expires: 2021-07-12 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Culebra and the eastern tip of Saint Croix. * WHEN...Through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Duval County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Duval, Inland Flagler, South Central Duval by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-11 09:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-11 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Inland Flagler; South Central Duval SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN FLAGLER...ST. JOHNS...NORTHEASTERN PUTNAM AND SOUTHEASTERN DUVAL COUNTIES UNTIL 630 PM EDT * At 604 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Nocatee to near San Mateo. Movement was northeast at 10 mph. * Small hail, winds in excess of 45 mph, and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible with these storms. * Locations impacted include Saint Augustine, Pomona Park, Hastings, East Palatka, World Golf Village, Sawgrass, Nocatee, Durbin, Federal Point and South Ponte Vedra.
Environmentweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 04:24:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Eastern tip of Saint Croix. * WHEN...Through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Environmentweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for South Walton by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-11 11:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-11 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: South Walton HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Walton County Beaches. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Churchill County, NVweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 15:10:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-11 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Be aware of blowing dust and the possibility of sudden reduction in visibility. Target Area: Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties; Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CHURCHILL...NORTHWESTERN MINERAL...SOUTHEASTERN PERSHING AND SOUTHERN LYON COUNTIES UNTIL 645 PM PDT At 511 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Gabbs to 12 miles southeast of Mason. Other isolated thunderstorms were developing just east of Fallon and Lovelock. Storm movement was northeast at 25 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph, frequent lightning and areas of blowing dust will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Highway 50 from Fallon to Middlegate and Cold Springs and Highway 95 between Fallon and Walker Lake.
Environmentweather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-11 21:31:00 SST Expires: 2021-07-12 09:45:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A high surf advisory indicates large breaking waves will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing dangerous rip currents and localized beach erosion. Also, it is extremely dangerous to fish or observe waves from rocks during high surf conditions. Unwary beach walkers can be caught off guard as waves suddenly race farther up the beach than normal. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu High Surf Advisory remains in effect * SURF...Surf heights of 8 to 10 ft will impact south and east facing shores overnight Sunday. These surfs will elevate 10 to 13 ft on Monday before subsiding 8 to 10 ft on Tuesday night. * TIMING...through Saturday night * IMPACTS...Hazardous surfs and strong rip currents Fautuaga mo galu maualuluga Ofisa o le tau Pago Pago AS 931 PO ASO SA IULAI 11 2021 ...O loo faaauau Fautuaga mo Galu maualuluga * GALU...Galu maualuluga e 9 i le 11 futu o le a aafia ai pea talafatai i saute ma sasa`e o le atunuu i le po Aso Sa. O le a si`isi`i le maualuluga o galu 10 i le 13 futu i le Aso Gafua ae le`i toe faaitiitia 8 i le 10 futu i le po o le Aso Lua. * TAIMI...seia oo i le po o le Aso Toona`i. * AAFIAGA...E maualuluga galu ma e malolosi le aave o le sami. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA O fautuaga mo galu maualuluga e faailoa mai ai le malolosi ma le tetele o galu o le a aafia ai gataifale ma matafaga, ma o le a malolosi aave o le sami e ono solo ai nisi o vaega o le matafaga. Ona o le siisii o peau o le sami, e fautuaina ai le mamalu lautele ma le au fai faiva ina ia faautagia mai lenei fautuaga ona o le maualuluga o galu ua iai nei.
Environmentweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Coastal Willacy, Coastal Cameron and Coastal Kenedy Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM CDT this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Environmentweather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-11 21:31:00 SST Expires: 2021-07-12 09:45:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A high surf advisory indicates large breaking waves will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing dangerous rip currents and localized beach erosion. Also, it is extremely dangerous to fish or observe waves from rocks during high surf conditions. Unwary beach walkers can be caught off guard as waves suddenly race farther up the beach than normal. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu High Surf Advisory remains in effect * SURF...Surf heights of 8 to 10 ft will impact south and east facing shores overnight Sunday. These surfs will elevate 10 to 13 ft on Monday before subsiding 8 to 10 ft on Tuesday night. * TIMING...through Saturday night * IMPACTS...Hazardous surfs and strong rip currents Fautuaga mo galu maualuluga Ofisa o le tau Pago Pago AS 931 PO ASO SA IULAI 11 2021 ...O loo faaauau Fautuaga mo Galu maualuluga * GALU...Galu maualuluga e 9 i le 11 futu o le a aafia ai pea talafatai i saute ma sasa`e o le atunuu i le po Aso Sa. O le a si`isi`i le maualuluga o galu 10 i le 13 futu i le Aso Gafua ae le`i toe faaitiitia 8 i le 10 futu i le po o le Aso Lua. * TAIMI...seia oo i le po o le Aso Toona`i. * AAFIAGA...E maualuluga galu ma e malolosi le aave o le sami. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA O fautuaga mo galu maualuluga e faailoa mai ai le malolosi ma le tetele o galu o le a aafia ai gataifale ma matafaga, ma o le a malolosi aave o le sami e ono solo ai nisi o vaega o le matafaga. Ona o le siisii o peau o le sami, e fautuaina ai le mamalu lautele ma le au fai faiva ina ia faautagia mai lenei fautuaga ona o le maualuluga o galu ua iai nei.
Broward County, FLweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 07:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Miami Dade County; Coastal Palm Beach County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Coastal Broward, Coastal Palm Beach and Coastal Miami- Dade Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM EDT this morning through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

Comments / 0

Community Policy