Clarke County, AL

Flood Warning issued for Clarke, Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-25 20:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-29 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Clarke; Washington The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Alabama Tombigbee River Near Leroy affecting Clarke and Washington Counties. For the Tombigbee River...including Coffeeville Dam, Leroy...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Saturday evening at 845 PM CDT. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Tuesday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Tombigbee River Near Leroy. * At 8:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 26.8 feet. * Flood stage is 24.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Monday evening and continue falling to 18.9 feet Wednesday evening. * Impact...At 24.0 feet, flooding of low lying farm and pasturelands begins. Cattle in low lying areas should be moved to higher ground.

alerts.weather.gov
