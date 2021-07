We’ve all seen the gender reveal videos where the balloons pop out of a gift wrapped box or the couple fires blue or pink confetti cannons. They’re cute, fun for the family and of course very celebratory. My wife and I always wonder what we’ll do when we have kids. A sports reveal? An artistic reveal? We’ll probably try and come up with our own unique reveal which is EXACTLY what this couple did. They not only came up with their own reveal idea, but they have set the bar with a WRESTLING MATCH. A guy in a blue tutu wrestles a guy in a pink tutu and the winner is the gender of the couples baby. They even added a plot twist at the end.