Hall and Oates Announce Modified 2021 Tour Dates

Hall & Oates have modified and extended their upcoming North American tour, which will now run from August through December. The 25-date trek will commence as previously announced on Aug. 5 in Mansfield, Mass. Now, instead of wrapping up in October, Hall & Oates have added a handful of November and December dates and will conclude the tour on Dec. 4 in Mashantucket, Conn. Squeeze and KT Tunstall will still provide support on most of the shows.