Travel stocks under pressure as tweaks to U.K. quarantine rules fall flat

By Barbara Kollmeyer
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 16 days ago
Shares of airlines were declining on Friday as investors surveyed a messy travel landscape for the summer, even as the U.K. tweaked rules.

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

WorldBBC

Scottish airports call for relaxation of quarantine rules

Bosses from Scotland's main airports are urging the Scottish government to match England's relaxation of travel restrictions. From 19 July, fully-vaccinated travellers will not have to quarantine when returning to English airports from amber list countries. Chief executives of Glasgow, Aberdeen and Edinburgh Airports have written an open letter to...
BusinessDailyFx

British Pound Outlook Hinges on UK CPI, Employment Report

GBP/USD appears to be reversing course ahead of the monthly low (1.3731) as Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey insists that the “economy is bouncing back rapidly,” and fresh data prints coming out of the UK are likely to sway the British Pound as the central bank upgrades its economic outlook for the region.
StocksInternational Business Times

Stocks End Volatile Week With Solid Gains

European stock markets leapt higher Friday following sharp losses a day earlier owing to fresh concerns over strong inflation. In midday trading in New York, the major markets were well into the black as well. "US banks are bouncing back ahead of the release next week of their Q2 earnings...
Marketskfgo.com

Britain carves out exemption for gold clearing banks from Basel III rule

LONDON (Reuters) – A British regulator said on Friday that banks clearing gold trades in London could apply for an exemption from tighter capital rules due in January 2022, removing what some said was a threat to the functioning of the market. London is the world’s biggest physical precious metals...
StocksBusiness Insider

European Markets Close On Strong Note

(RTTNews) - European markets closed on a strong note on Friday, shrugging off data showing the U.K. economy expanded at a slower pace in May, and riding on gains in travel-related stocks and miners. Stocks found support as Treasuries halted an eight-day rally fueled by concerns about global growth amid...
TravelBBC

Covid: Call for Wales to follow England's quarantine travel rules

Travel agents and tour operators in Wales want the Welsh government to follow England and adopt the same rules affecting international travellers. UK residents who have had both doses of the Covid vaccine returning from amber list destinations will no longer have to isolate in England from 19 July. But...
Public HealthMedicalXpress

England lifts quarantine rules for vaccinated residents

UK residents returning to England from the United States and most European countries will soon no longer have to self-quarantine if fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the government announced Thursday. The quarantine change will start from July 19, when the government hopes to remove virtually all coronavirus restrictions in England. The...
Worldinews.co.uk

Can I get travel insurance for amber list countries? How the new rules on quarantine will affect you

Fully vaccinated UK residents arriving in England from amber list countries will not have to quarantine from 19 July, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced on Wednesday. The move will open up the possibility of a foreign holiday for thousands of Britons and will apply to travellers arriving from popular destinations including mainland Spain, mainland Portugal France and Italy.
Public HealthBBC

Bookings surge after Covid quarantine rules relaxed

Bookings for flights and holidays have surged after the decision that fully vaccinated travellers returning from amber-list countries will not have to self-isolate after 19 July. Airlines said there was a rapid rise in ticket purchases within hours after the government announced it was relaxing quarantine rules on Thursday. EasyJet...
Worldinews.co.uk

Will travel restrictions change from 19 July? How amber list quarantine rules could work after lockdown easing

In an attempt to boost the travel industry, the Government plans to bring in quarantine-free travel from amber list countries for people who are fully vaccinated. It would mean more mainstream travel destinations – such as France and Italy – would essentially be treated as green list countries, and given that most of the world is on the amber list, will open up the travel sector.

