Travel stocks under pressure as tweaks to U.K. quarantine rules fall flat
Shares of airlines were declining on Friday as investors surveyed a messy travel landscape for the summer, even as the U.K. tweaked rules.www.marketwatch.com
Shares of airlines were declining on Friday as investors surveyed a messy travel landscape for the summer, even as the U.K. tweaked rules.www.marketwatch.com
MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.https://www.marketwatch.com/