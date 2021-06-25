T-Mobile offering customers exclusive reserved concert tickets to sold out shows

Country band Lady A was supposed to kick off their 2021 outdoor venues tour at a sold-out performance at the Prior Lake Rotary's Lakefront Music Fest on Saturday, but the trio was forced to cancel when vocalist and guitarist Charles Kelley came down with appendicitis. The band wrote in a Facebook post that Kelly was "in good hands and we're continuing to pray for his recovery." The festival went on without their headliners thanks to extended sets from Jake Owen and opener Noah Guthrie.