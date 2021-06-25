T-Mobile offering customers exclusive reserved concert tickets to sold out shows
T-Mobile customers can snag exclusive reserved tickets to sold out Live Nation shows and Las Vegas residencies. Starting Tuesday, June 29th, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint brand customers can get exclusive reserved tickets to hundreds of Live Nation amphitheater shows across the country throughout this summer and beyond with T-Mobile Tuesdays. And to make 2021’s concert comeback even better, this year, T-Mobile is turning up the volume with all-new tickets to the hottest Las Vegas residency shows.themusicuniverse.com