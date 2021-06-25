This Is The Worst Food Geoffrey Zakarian Ever Ate As A Chopped Judge - Exclusive

If you ask Paula Deen, she'll proudly tell you she's not a certified chef. "I'm a cook. I've never been to school. I graduated from my grandmother Paula's kitchen," as she put it. But Deen is a culinary legend all the same, and she knows her way around a kitchen. The Southern cuisine connoisseur and TV personality can deep fry just about anything, turn Twinkies into a gourmet dessert, and uses more butter in her recipes than you can even imagine (via Paula Deen). Of course, if you've watched her shows, checked out her YouTube channel, or read her cookbooks, you know that Deen can and will cook with just about anything, from green tomatoes to alligators (yes, seriously).