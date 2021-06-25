1st cruise ship to sail from US as industry seeks comeback

The Ever Given is finally going home. Egypt had seized the ship after dislodging it from the canal in March, where it had been stuck for a week. But it took another three months for Egypt to reach a financial settlement with Shoei Kisen Kaisha, the ship’s Japanese owner, over the global catastrophe. The unprecedented incident led to a global cargo shortage, forcing hundreds of ships to delay their trips and requiring a flurry of tugboats to work to free the vessel. The financial terms of the settlement were not disclosed, but local reports said the canal would be awarded a tugboat along with an unspecified monetary sum. “A deal that achieved justice and prioritized both parties’ interests has been reached,” Lt. Gen. Ossama Rabei, the head of the Suez Canal said, according to the Associated Press. “It ended a crisis that lasted for more than three months.”