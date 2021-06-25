Cancel
Appomattox County, VA

As the Page Turns

By Katharine Bloodworth
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday, June 16th, the Library hosted our first in-person Story & Craft Time in over a year. We featured the book “Penguin’s Big Adventure” by Salina Yoon, and provided each family a copy of the book to take home. Library staff and an ACLA (Appomattox County Library Association) volunteer were joined by Jane, Jodi, and Will of Appomattox Rocks as they taught everyone how to paint penguins on flat stones. The Library plans to host another family Story & Craft Time on Wednesday, July 21st, in Abbitt Park, starting at 11:00am. You will need to be preregistered to attend, we will start accepting reservations for this upcoming program on Monday, July 12th.

